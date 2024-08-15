Russia | Russian-born US citizen sentenced to 12 years in prison after donating $50 to support Ukraine

Russia|33-year-old Ksenija Karelina, who lives in the United States, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, at the end of January.

of the United States and a dual Russian citizen was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia on Thursday for treason after he made a donation of about $50 to a charity helping Ukraine.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

33 years old living in the USA Kseniya Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia at the end of January when he was visiting his family.

The Russian security service accused him of collecting money, which has been used, among other things, to buy medical supplies, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to Russia, Karelina confessed to her actions at a hearing last week.

Previously it has been reported that Karelina made a $51.80 donation to a New York charity supporting Ukraine shortly after Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022.

In the United States, Karelina lived in Los Angeles, where she worked in a beauty salon. In February, her employer’s beauty salon Ciel Spa said it was shocked by Karelin’s arrest and the “false accusations” against her.

Also Karelin’s boyfriend Chris Van Heerdenwhich is earlier told that he bought Karelina plane tickets to Russia as a gift, has appealed for her release.

Karelina the verdict comes just two weeks after Russia and the West did extensive prisoner exchange. In the exchange, journalists and opposition activists were released from Russia, and in return, Russia received spies, among other things.

The United States has previously accused Russia of unjustifiably detaining its citizens in order to use them as pawns to release its own citizens.