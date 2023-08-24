Russia | Russian blogger sentenced to 8 years for “fake news”

An activist criticizing Russia’s war of aggression on YouTube was convicted of spreading false information.

Russian blogger and political activist Maxim Katz was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday, on the charge of spreading fake news about the Russian army, reports news agency AFP. Katz was not present at the trial and has not been arrested.

Katz, who left Russia after the war of aggression began, regularly criticized the war on his YouTube channel. The channel has more than 1.8 million subscribers.

A Moscow court ruled that Katz was “based on reliable reports” guilty of “publicly disseminating false information” about the Russian military, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

The government According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the charge was related to a YouTube video published in April 2022. According to the indictment, Katz blames the army for attacks on civilians in Ukraine in the video.

The paper describes Katz as a “foreign agent” who spreads misinformation “because of political, ideological and national hatred.”

Since the start of the war of aggression, Russia has imprisoned and punished numerous different political actors. The most famous is Alexei Navalnywhich at the beginning of August, he received an additional 19 years to his prison sentence.