Russia Russian billionaires sue authors of acclaimed Putin’s People book – “Open attempt to end investigations”, says Anne Applebaum

According to the book, for example, buying the Chelsea football team was Vladimir Putin’s decision.

Four Russian billionaire and one state-owned giant sue HarperCollins publishing company and journalist-writer Catherine Beltonin court of the book Putin’s People. How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West (2020).

He tells about it The Financial Times, also partly The Moscow Times.

In about a month and a half, the London courts have been sued by Rosfnet oil company and a banker. From Mikhail Fridman, from his partner From Peter Aven, real estate investor Salva from Chiriginski and the owner of the Chelsea football team From Roman Abramovich, which demands compensation, for example, for the book ‘s claim that the acquisition of Chelsea was a long – standing leader in Russia Vladimir Putin decision.

In the book, a Russian billionaire who went into exile shares his views on the matter Sergei Pugachev.

In Britain such challenges must be left within a year of the book’s publication, and this limit was soon to expire.

A non-fiction writer, journalist and working life professor who criticizes Putin Anne Applebaum considers in its tweet that this is an open attempt to end investigations into the creation of wealth by Putin and his associates. (You can read Applebaum’s HS interview from last year behind this link).

“We confirm that Aven and Fridman were unaware of any other lawsuits,” the President of Fridman assured the Financial Times in response to suspicions about a coordinated sum of lawsuits.

Putin’s People last year was largely well received by critics and was selected as one of the best books of the year in the Financial Times and The Economist, for example.

Catherine Belton is a former Moscow Times correspondent for Reuters.

You can read a Guardian review of his book from this link, The New York Times review from here and The Atlantic review by Anne Applebaum behind this link.