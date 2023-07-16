Russia | Russia took over the shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

In the decree signed by Putin, it is said that the Russian state would manage the shares “temporarily”.

On Sunday according to the published decree, Russia has taken control of the shares of the subsidiaries of the French food company Danone and the brewing company Carlsberg.

President Vladimir Putin the signed decree says that the Russian state would “temporarily” manage the shares belonging to Danone’s Russian subsidiary Danone Russia and Carlsberg-owned Baltika.

Baltika is Russia’s leading brewing company with a market share of around 30 percent.

Carlsberg announced in March that it would sell its entire operation in Russia. It has employed 8,400 people in the country.

Last month, the brewing company announced that it had found an unnamed buyer for the company. The announcement came more than a year after the company had announced that it would withdraw from the market due to the Russian war of aggression.

Danone is one of the few multinationals that has remained in Russia since the invasion began. Danone said in October that it plans to withdraw from most of its business in Russia.

Danone said that it will give up the milk and plant-based business and that it will keep only the infant nutrition business in Russia.