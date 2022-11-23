Russia | Russia took over the Renault factory and restarts the production of Moskvitch cars

In 2001, the Mosse, which was once and for all lost in history, returns to the market from the production line left by Renault.

Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz starts producing Moskvitch passenger cars again. The first Mossets will be on the market in December from the Moscow production line, which the French Renault left behind after leaving Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Kamaz, production will start slowly due to a lack of components, and before the turn of the year it is planned to produce only 600 passenger cars, says the British Broadcasting Company BBC. However, Kamaz, which has its headquarters along the Kama river in Tatarstan, plans to put together a subcontracting chain, which will allow the production volumes of cars to be significantly increased.

Renault Entered the Russian market quickly after the collapse of the Soviet Union and, among other things, acquired a majority stake in the Lada factory Avtovaz. Renault started the production of its own models in Moscow in a factory that had produced Moskvitch passenger cars between 1946 and 2001.

After Russia invaded Ukraine and western companies left the country, the Russian state took over the Renault factory. It was then transferred to the management of the city of Moscow and the state automobile institute Nami. These, in turn, chose Kamaz, whose largest owner is the state-owned technology company Rosteh, as the contractor.

Nami currently also owns Renault’s previous holdings in Avtovaz.

Renault commented on the arrangements already in the summer newspaper of The Moscow Times as “responsible” because they secure the continuation of the work of the company’s thousands of former employees.

An old-fashioned Mosse car. Photo from 2011.

in Finland Mosse rose to fame in the 1960s, when the 403 model known as Moskvič Skandinavia was imported. In the following decade, the four-door family car Moskvitš Elite became popular, of which six are for sale at Nettiauto at the time of this writing.

Elite production continued until 1998. According to today’s standard, a life-threateningly wobbly vehicle could still be bumped into, for example, in eastern Ukraine, if the combat situation there allowed driving.