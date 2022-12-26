Russia | Russia tightens the taxation of those who moved abroad during the war

The tightening of taxation applies to citizens who have been away from Russia for six months. The Russian politician denies that it is a punishment.

Moscow

Russia intends to tighten the taxation of its citizens who have moved abroad.

Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin announced on Christmas Day that Duma representatives were preparing a law amendment that would tighten the taxation of citizens who moved abroad after the Russian invasion.

According to Volodin, it is not fair that those who have moved abroad continue to work remotely for Russian companies and enjoy tax benefits according to the legislation of their home country.

“It is clear why they have left. Those who have realized they made a mistake have already returned. Others need to understand that the majority of society does not support what they are doing. They are considered to have betrayed their country, relatives and loved ones,” Volodin wrote In Telegram.

The matter was reported by several Russian media, such as RBK, Kommersant and Medusa.

On Boxing Day ruling party United Russia Duma representative Andrei Isaev elaborated Interfax in the interview that the law change applies to self-employed people and sole proprietors.

According to Isajev, various tax reliefs have been created for self-employed people and sole proprietors. For example, self-employed people pay four to six percent tax on their income. He said that the purpose of the change in the law is to prevent the exploitation of tax benefits from abroad.

The income tax rate for employees is 13.

According to a lawyer interviewed by Kommersant, currently employed Russians lose their tax residence in Russia if they spend more than 183 days a year abroad. In this case, they have to pay income tax at 30 percent instead of thirteen.

Isayev did not specify what kind of tax rate is planned for sole proprietors and self-employed people who have moved abroad. He said in his personal opinion that it should correspond to the tax paid by those working in an employment relationship, i.e. 30 percent.

The law change would require self-employed people who have moved abroad to become entrepreneurs or sign an employment contract. Isayev pointed out that a significant part of those who left Russia are self-employed, who, for example, offer their services to companies.

The law change would apply to citizens who have been away from Russia for six months. It is scheduled to be submitted to the Duma for consideration at the beginning of next year.

Senator Alexander Bashkin assured on Boxing Day that the tax extortion of those who left Russia is not a punishment. According to him, it is a purely economic measure, the purpose of which is to prevent capital from flowing out.

“Many experts have said that such a step would be a just punishment and revenge for those who left the country. But it is not a political, but exclusively an economic measure,” commented Baškin for Ria Novosti.

A bill is also being prepared in Russia, which would prohibit citizens who have moved abroad from working in fields related to the country’s security.

Since the start of the campaign, different people have left Russia evaluating including at least 300,000 citizens, but the number is presented also 600,000–700,000 people, even almost a million.