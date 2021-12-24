Russia Russia tested the simultaneous launch of several Zircon supersonic missiles

Other great powers, such as China and the United States, have also developed hypersonic missile systems.

Russia says it has successfully tested the simultaneous launch of several Zircon supersonic missiles.

President of the country Vladimir Putin said the testing of modern cruise missiles was a success. He called the testing a major event for Russia, according to the news agency AFP.

According to Putin, the test was conducted the night before Christmas Eve.

Russian according to it, the Zircon missile developed by it can attack targets at sea and on land within a radius of a thousand kilometers from the launch site. The missile is said to reach nine times the speed of sound.

Russia has previously tested the functionality of the Zircon missile with a launch from a submarine, among other things.

