Russia | Russia sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

A Russian court sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on Friday for espionage.

Gershkovich’s hearing was brought forward at the request of this defense. It was previously scheduled to take place on August 13.

Gershkovich was arrested in March of last year in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage. He has been imprisoned for about 16 months already.

