Russia | Russia sent its warships to the Arctic Ocean

On Friday, Russia’s Northern Fleet began a military exercise aimed at “clarifying actions to protect Russian sovereignty” in the northern sea lanes.

Russia sent warships to the Arctic Ocean to perform various tasks, the country’s Ministry of Defense says on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

At the same time, the ministry says the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun having inspected the outlying garrisons of the Northern Fleet.

Šoigu inspected the military infrastructure and “readiness to defend and protect critical facilities” on the spot, the ministry says, according to Reuters.

However, the exact time of Šoigu’s visit was not announced.

According to the ministry, the destroyer ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, the landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovski and the rescue tug Altai were sent to the Arctic Ocean from the Northern Fleet.

Navy started a military exercise on Friday, the purpose of which is to “clarify actions to protect Russian sovereignty in the northern sea routes”, according to Reuters.

As part of the combat training, the MiG-31 fighters performed air defense, aerial reconnaissance and protection of troops operating in the Arctic region, the ministry said, according to Reuters.