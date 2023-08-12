Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Russia sent its warships to the Arctic Ocean

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | Russia sent its warships to the Arctic Ocean

On Friday, Russia’s Northern Fleet began a military exercise aimed at “clarifying actions to protect Russian sovereignty” in the northern sea lanes.

Russia sent warships to the Arctic Ocean to perform various tasks, the country’s Ministry of Defense says on Saturday, according to the Reuters news agency.

At the same time, the ministry says the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun having inspected the outlying garrisons of the Northern Fleet.

Šoigu inspected the military infrastructure and “readiness to defend and protect critical facilities” on the spot, the ministry says, according to Reuters.

However, the exact time of Šoigu’s visit was not announced.

According to the ministry, the destroyer ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, the landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovski and the rescue tug Altai were sent to the Arctic Ocean from the Northern Fleet.

Navy started a military exercise on Friday, the purpose of which is to “clarify actions to protect Russian sovereignty in the northern sea routes”, according to Reuters.

See also  Jan-Willem van Schip leads the omnium half way through the European Track Cycling Championships

As part of the combat training, the MiG-31 fighters performed air defense, aerial reconnaissance and protection of troops operating in the Arctic region, the ministry said, according to Reuters.

#Russia #Russia #warships #Arctic #Ocean

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LIVE World Cycling Championships | Puck Pieterse and Mathieu van der Poel ace on rainbow jersey on mountain bike

LIVE World Cycling Championships | Puck Pieterse and Mathieu van der Poel ace on rainbow jersey on mountain bike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result