Russia Russia says it will take further action if the West sends troops to Ukraine

Russia intends to take “further action” if tensions escalate in its border areas in Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

If the West sends troops to Ukraine, Peskov said, this would necessitate additional efforts to ensure security in the region.

The United States the Foreign Ministry has warned Russia not to threaten Ukraine. The United States commented on the issue on Thursday after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had accused Russia of increasing its military forces on the border with Ukraine and on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

“We are concerned about Russia’s recent increased aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine. We oppose aggressive actions aimed at intimidating or threatening our partner country, Ukraine, ”a Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price told the media, according to news agency AFP.

The conflict between Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatists since 2014 has escalated again. According to Ukraine, 20 of its soldiers have been killed and 57 injured in clashes since the beginning of the year.

Earlier on Thursday, he was also the EU’s director of external relations Josep Borrell criticizes Russia for military recruitment activities on the Crimean peninsula. According to Borrell, the recruitment of residents of the area violates international law.

Russia, meanwhile, commented on Thursday when Kremlin spokesman Peskov said the country would move its troops “on its own territory” the way it wanted.

“It shouldn’t worry anyone, and there’s no threat to anyone,” Peskov told news agency AFP.

In the United States, as well as the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that the Foreign Minister Antony Blinken have made calls to support their Ukrainian colleagues, the media say.

Representative of the Ministry of Defense John Kirby confirmed earlier that the readiness of U.S. European troops had been raised to the level of a “potential immediate crisis”.

Also the military alliance NATO took a stand on Russian troops’ movements on Thursday when NATO envoys met to discuss increased violence in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk, according to Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine have been accused of escalating violence and eroding last year’s ceasefire. According to Reuters, NATO is concerned about Russia’s actions near the Ukrainian border. A NATO official who spoke to Reuters estimates that Russia’s actions are undermining efforts to ease tensions in the region.

U.S. news channel CNN reports intelligence reports from the country’s Department of Defense that some 4,000 heavily armed Russian soldiers would be moving in the Crimean region.

“The objectives of the troops were not fully clear,” a defense administration official who spoke to CNN said.

The official said the United States considered it possible that this was a Russian military exercise. This was also called the situation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in a statement, according to the news agency AFP.

“Muscle bulging in the form of military exercises and possible provocations near the border are familiar Russian games,” Zelenskyi formulated.

Russian the troop transfer has also been interpreted by the President of the United States, who began his term in January Joe Biden to test governance. The Russia line of the Biden administration is considered its predecessor Donald Trumpin harder than the line, writes CNN, among others.

Biden sparked outrage among Russian leaders in mid-March when he admitted in an interview that he considered the Russian president Vladimir Putinia as a killer. In an interview with ABC, Biden was asked if he considered Putin a killer responsible for Alexei Navalnyin and poisoning of other opposition figures. Biden answered in the affirmative.

According to the UN, more than 13,000 people have died in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.