Russia | Russia Says It Will Change Its Nuclear Weapons Doctrine – Blames West for Escalation

Russia plans to change its nuclear weapons doctrine, the country’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday. According to Ryabkov, Russia is thus trying to respond to the situation, which it characterizes as an escalation in the war in Ukraine caused by the West.

According to Russia’s current 2020 nuclear weapons doctrine, the country may use nuclear weapons if it is the target of a nuclear attack or if it is the target of an attack that threatens the existence of the state.

Russian military analysts have urged the president Vladimir Putin to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Putin said in June that the nuclear doctrine could be changed depending on world events.

Reuters according to Ryabkov’s comments on Sunday are the clearest statement so far that changes are really coming.

“The work has progressed, and there is a clear intention to make repairs,” Russian state news agency Tass reported Ryabkov as saying.

Russia accuses the West of using Ukraine as a proxy in the war against Russia. According to it, the West’s goal would be to cause Russia a “strategic defeat” and ultimately break up the country.

The United States and its allies have denied Russia’s claims, saying the West is helping Ukraine defend itself against a Russian war of aggression.