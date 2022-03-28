Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia Russia says it is preparing visa restrictions for “unfriendly countries”: applies to all EU countries, among others

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HS did not reach the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs to comment on the matter.

Russia is preparing to restrict the entry of citizens of “unfriendly countries,” Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, according to news reports. These countries include all EU countries, Britain and the United States.

Lavrov said in a television broadcast that the restrictions are a response to “unfriendly” actions abroad. A presidential decree in preparation would restrict the issuance of visas to citizens of “unfriendly countries”.

HS did not reach the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs to comment on the matter.

Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia since Russia launched its major offensive in Ukraine in late February. After this Russia expanded the list, which it calls the “list of unfriendly countries”. The list of hostile countries includes EU member states, the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Monaco.

#Russia #Russia #preparing #visa #restrictions #unfriendly #countries #applies #countries #among

See also  Reader opinion The measured body and the perceived life do not meet in the obesity conversation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nearly 5,000 people died in Mariupol, says city hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.