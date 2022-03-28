Russia Russia says it is preparing visa restrictions for “unfriendly countries”: applies to all EU countries, among others

HS did not reach the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs to comment on the matter.

Russia is preparing to restrict the entry of citizens of “unfriendly countries,” Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, according to news reports. These countries include all EU countries, Britain and the United States.

Lavrov said in a television broadcast that the restrictions are a response to “unfriendly” actions abroad. A presidential decree in preparation would restrict the issuance of visas to citizens of “unfriendly countries”.

HS did not reach the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs to comment on the matter.

Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia since Russia launched its major offensive in Ukraine in late February. After this Russia expanded the list, which it calls the “list of unfriendly countries”. The list of hostile countries includes EU member states, the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Monaco.