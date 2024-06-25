Russia | Russia restricts access to the contents of HS and 80 other European media in Russia

Russia|Russia restricts access to the websites of Helsingin Sanomat and 80 other European media. It is a countermeasure to the EU’s decision to suspend the operation of three Russian media outlets in its territory.

Moscow

Russia intends to restrict access to the contents of several EU countries’ media in Russia. It is a countermeasure to the European Union.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about it on its website on Tuesday.

There are 81 media outlets on the list published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From Finland, in addition to Helsingin Sanomat, Yle, Ilta-Sanomat and Iltalehti are on the list.

The restrictions are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, June 25. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the media outlets on the list systematically spread false information about the “military special operation”.

European Council decided in mid-May to suspend the broadcasting of Russian Ria Novosti, Rossiskaja Gazeta and Izvestija in the EU. According to it, they are spreaders of disinformation supported by the Kremlin.

At least in the afternoon in Moscow, you could access HS’s page with a VPN connection, as it has been until now.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications supervisory authority, blocked access to the websites of Helsingin Sanomat and a few other Finnish media in Russia as early as 2022. Since then, they have only been read with a VPN connection.

On Tuesday, HS asked the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for details on the restrictions on the media. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied that access to media content will be restricted, but journalists accredited to Russia will not be affected by countermeasures.

In its press release, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would reconsider the restrictions it had imposed if the EU lifted the restrictions on Russian media.