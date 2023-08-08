Russia | Russia plans to send the first ballistic missile in decades

The purpose of the lander is, among other things, to take samples from the moon and conduct scientific experiments.

Russia plans to launch the first lander in almost five decades on Friday, the country’s space agency Roskosmos said on Monday.

The unmanned lunar lander Luna-25 heads to the vicinity of the Moon’s south pole. The vast majority of previous landers sent to the Moon have landed on the equatorial regions of the Moon.

The purpose of Luna-25 is, among other things, to take samples from the Kupera and conduct scientific experiments.

Russia has increased its space cooperation with China due to the sanctions of the war in Ukraine and the boycott of Western countries. Among other things, the European Space Agency Esa recently announced that it will not participate in the Luna-25 hearing or the subsequent Russian space flights.

Russia has said that it replaced Esa’s equipment on the Luna-25 flight with Russian-made equipment.