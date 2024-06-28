Friday, June 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Russia plans to ban the “ideology of childlessness” and declare it an extremist ideology

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | Russia plans to ban the “ideology of childlessness” and declare it an extremist ideology
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia told about the preparation of the legal initiative.

Russian Deputy Minister of Justice Vsevolod Vukolov tells The Moscow TimesAccording to the Russian authorities, the banning of the “ideology of childlessness” and the declaration of childlessness as an extreme ideology are being prepared.

“We are actively preparing a legal initiative that prohibits spreading the message of childlessness: when girls are told that young women today do not need to give birth, that they can live without children,” Vukolov said at the St. Petersburg International Justice Forum, according to the Russian news agency Tassi.

According to Vukolov, the denial of such an ideology is necessary for the preservation of the values ​​of Russian society.

President Vladimir Putin has reacted to the declining birth rate in the 21st century by hoping that Russians would have more children.

#Russia #Russia #plans #ban #ideology #childlessness #declare #extremist #ideology

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky’s change of position on the conflict with Russia explained by pressure

Zelensky's change of position on the conflict with Russia explained by pressure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]