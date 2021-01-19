Russia Russia named individuals as foreign media agents for the first time: Darya Apahonchich, who held a photo exhibition in Finland, was probably listed because of her feminism

Russia named individuals for the first time as media agents for foreign powers. In addition to three journalists and one human rights activist, the list included the Russian language teacher, artist Darya Apahonchich, known as a feminist.

Finns may remember photos of Russian men resting on the asphalt next to sex service ads. The photos were on display at last year’s Political Photography Festival at the Museum of Photography in Helsinki.

St. Petersburg artist Darya Apahonchich took a stand on prostitution with her pictures, turning her gaze to the buyers of sex, i.e. men. HS also wrote about the show.

Last September, Apahonchich performed a consumer-critical performance remotely at the Helsinki University of the Arts’ Lapsody Festival of Performing Arts. Three years ago, he participated in the Baltic Glory 18 peace exercise of the Conscientious objectors’ association in Loviisa.

In Russia, Apahonchich’s activism is not considered good, as Russia declared him a media agent for foreign powers at the end of last year.

The Russian Ministry of Justice added him to the register, which it maintains from the foreign media which it considers to be “agents of foreign powers”.

Russia supplemented its register for the first time with individuals in December. In addition to Apahonchich, a long-standing human rights activist from Moscow ended up there Lev Ponomarev, which has been heavily criticized by the President Vladimir Putinia, as well as three suppliers.

The journalists are from Petrozavodsk Sergei Markelov as well as the Pskov people Lyudmila Savitskaya and Denis Kamaljagin.

In 2017, Russia passed a law appointing the media as a foreign agent, after which 12 media outlets that Russia considers to be political and receive funding from abroad have ended up on the register.

These include the US-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, as well as the Russian-language television channel Nastojaštšeje vremja in Prague, which is also funded by the United States.

Apahonchich does not understand what he is doing in the media register, as he has no media activity in addition to his own Facebook and Instagram profiles.

He is a Russian language teacher by training and gives private lessons to foreigners on the Internet as his main job. Much of her free time is spent making social and feminist art.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet substantiated the appointment, but Apahonchich has requested an official explanation in a letter to the ministry. For an informal reason, he has a hunch.

“I think I’m on the list because of feminism because I’m not a journalist. I am a teacher and artist, but somehow had to be intimidated, “Apahontšitš, 35, says by telephone from St. Petersburg.

“The state is disturbed because feminists are very self-directed. The state considers dangerous any kind of spontaneous activity that does not require state permission. That is why it already restricts freedom of assembly and expression. ”

Lawyer for Memorial Human Rights Organization Tatiana Glushkova commented on the Russian To The Insiderthat a person does not have to have anything to do with journalism for media agent status. It is enough to express your opinions or share someone else’s publications in the media.

Last in the summer, Apahonchich was arrested and fined 10,000 rubles, or more than 100 euros, for his performance of the Vulva Ballet, in which he showed his support for, among others, victims of domestic violence in Moscow. For the sisters of Hatchaturjan.

In 2018, the sisters killed their father, who had exploited and beaten them for years, resulting in the charges of murder themselves. The case is pending. In Russia, intimate partner violence has not been criminalized.

In the performance, Apahonchich and three other women in red costumes danced cardboard vulva signs in their hands in front of the Mariinsky Theater.

It is still unclear to Apahonchich what designating as a media agent means in practice. That’s what he finds out with the lawyer and tries to get off the list.

Apahonchich has now lived for three weeks as a foreign agent appointed by the Russian state. So far, life has changed so that he has to label all of his social media publications as a reminder that they are material produced and disseminated by a “foreign media agent”.

Attaching a litany of twenty words to the updates is humiliating in Apahonchich’s opinion, but nothing else can, as the threat of punishment is frightening.

From the first under current law, the infringement is fined more than one hundred euros and for the second offense more than 500 euros during the year. For repeated omissions, the amount amounts to more than a thousand euros or may be subject to administrative detention.

According to Russian media, an amendment to the law will come into force in March, which could result in up to two years in prison for repeated violations.

Apahonchich must also begin to account regularly to the state for his income. You should no longer receive money from abroad if you want to prove that you are not a “foreign agent”.

It is almost impossible without quitting work, as private students in Apahonchich live abroad, including in Germany and France.

Art projects also take them abroad. From Finland, he says that he has received 350 euros for a performance at the University of the Arts Helsinki and 500 euros for a photo exhibition. Apahonchich has also had exhibitions in Estonia, Germany and France.

The “foreign agent” has a nasty echo in Russia. Apahonchich says the circle of friends has been in shock about the appointment.

“This status really scares people.”