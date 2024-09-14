Russia | Russia moved modern missile corvettes to Laatoka: satellite images reveal location

Russia|The modern missile corvettes transferred by Russia to Laatoka can be seen in new satellite images. According to a Norwegian expert, war against NATO is practiced on the lake.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Russian Ministry of Defense moved the Bujan-M missile corvettes to Laatoka for the Okean 2024 exercise. Corvettes can be seen in satellite images near Käkisalmi. Norwegian analyst Iversen considers the move expected and strategically important for Russia. According to Iversen, there will be congestion in the Baltic Sea this week due to Russian exercises and NATO’s monitoring activities.

Russian This week, the Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of the Bujan-M missile corvettes to Laatoka.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s news channel Zvesda, this is the first time that Bujan missile corvettes have been transferred to Laatoka.

Corvettes are small battleships.

The reason for the transfer of the missile corvettes to Laatoka is the Russian Ocean 2024 naval war exercise, in which ships and naval forces from almost all of Russia participate.

Chinese warships are also involved in the exercise.

Bujan-M missile corvettes Grad and Naro-Fominsk at the pier north of Käkisalmi in Laatoka.

To the drawer the imported missile corvettes can be seen in satellite images anchored at the pier in front of Käkisalmi. In the past, according to satellite images, there have been various barges and civilian ships at the pier. Now the 74-meter corvettes have taken over the entire pier.

Norwegian military analyst and former Norwegian naval officer of Thord Are Iversen according to which the ships have been in Laatoka since at least last Saturday.

“I had expected this kind of transfer, because last year two Karakurt-class corvettes operated from Laatoka,” says Iversen.

According to Iversen, in Russia, Laatokka is thought of as some kind of “inland fortress” of the navy, where missile corvettes can operate further away from possible military operations in the Baltics.

“In a war between NATO and Russia, the Baltic Sea becomes very dangerous very quickly, and the bases of the Russian Baltic Sea fleet in Kaliningrad and Kronstad are really unprotected,” says Iversen.

Although Laatokka is close to the Finnish border, according to Iversen, it is a more protected area for Russia than any place in the Baltic Sea. Ships in the dock can also be more easily protected by anti-aircraft missiles and fighters.

“In a possible war with NATO, it would be important for Russia to try to protect its long-range capabilities as much as possible,” sums up Iversen.

Bujan-M missile corvettes capable of firing Kalibr-NK cruise missiles with a claimed range of up to 2,600 kilometers. The effective range is most likely shorter than this, but the missiles would still be able to affect a large part of Europe from Laatoka.

Kalibr missiles have been used by Russia in Ukraine and Syria to destroy both military and civilian targets. In Ukraine, they have been fired from the Black Sea precisely from the Bujan-M corvettes. Corvettes can also be used to launch nuclear weapons.

“These are modern corvettes, small missile ships with more power than their size due to eight missile launchers. Because of their long-range missiles, they are also of strategic importance to Russia,” says Iversen.

Russian the armed forces have issued warnings about shooting exercises in Laatoka. The warning areas are immediately in the vicinity of the pier used by the Bujan-M corvettes. So it is very likely that Laatoka is going to train with corvettes.

“The warning areas on the lake, on the other hand, are probably for training handguns and smaller caliber weapons. It may be about basic firing, but it could also be exercises against maritime drones, because the entire Russian navy is practicing them these days,” says Iversen.

According to him, the purpose of the warning next to the piers may be to protect the corvettes from Ukraine’s actions.

Ukrainian drones have been seen as far as Murmansk and in the vicinity of the anchorage of the corvettes was flown on Wednesday also a drone. According to the news, however, the police quickly found the pilot. According to Iversen, it is therefore possible that it had nothing to do with Ukraine.

“I believe that they also practice making Kalibr strikes, but only as dry practice. Missiles are not actually fired,” says Iversen.

The picture shows the Bujan M-class corvette Veliky Ustug. According to information from Wikipedia, the ship is located in the Caspian Sea. The ship class is corvette

Length 75 meters

Width 11 meters

Sinking 949 tons

The combined power of the water jet engines is 10,880 kW

Maximum speed 26 knots or 48 km/h Compiled by: Kimmo Koskinen / HS, source: Wikipedia

Ocean 2024 – the exercise will continue until Monday, according to the announcements.

According to Iversen, Russia’s biggest military exercise of the year is usually a ground forces exercise, but this year it is Okean 2024. The reason is likely to be the war in Ukraine.

“This enables quite a show of force towards the West, because the Russian fleet, with the exception of the Black Sea fleet, will not participate in the war,” says Iversen.

Russia’s activities in the Baltic Sea have accelerated due to the exercise.

According to Iversen, it is expected that the Russian navy will conduct shootings and anti-submarine exercises in the Baltic Sea. Cooperation is also practiced with the Russian Air Force.

There are several Russian warships currently operating in the Baltic Sea. Tu-22M strategic bombers have also been seen flying in the Baltic Sea as part of the exercises.

The West is also interested in observing Russia’s training activities. According to Iversen, that can also be seen in the air and sea situation in the Baltic Sea.

“The Baltic Sea is a closed area. When there are also coalition forces on the move monitoring Russia, there will be congestion at sea”.