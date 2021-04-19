Russia Russia marks the start of a “super week” with Putin’s speech, Navalnyi protests and a speculative storm over Lukashenko’s visit

The beginning of the week is considered more significant than usual in Russia. HS compiled a list of things on which attention is focused.

Moscow

In Russia is facing a kind of “super week”. President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold its annual line of speech and imprisoned opposition politician on Wednesday Alexei Navalnyin a close circle has invited people to protest the same evening.

At the same time, speculation about changing the status of Belarus has taken on a new wind, relations between Russia and the West are tightening further and the situation on Ukraine’s borders remains serious.

The state of Navalvi is deteriorating, the inner circle is preparing for demonstrations

Navalnyin has soon been on a hunger strike for three weeks. Over the weekend his supporters and doctors warned his condition to be severe. On Monday, prison authorities announced that they would transfer him to a nearby penitentiary hospital.

Navalni supporters, meanwhile, called supporters for protests on Wednesday night, shortly after Putin’s speech. The protests are a place of screening for Navalnyi forces, as the prosecution last week asked for the right to declare Navalnyi FBK and his regional network extremists.

After that, their members and supporters could be sentenced to prison. Participation in demonstrations would also be much more dangerous and more difficult to organize.

A close circle of imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny has called people to protests on Wednesday.­

Putin will give his annual speech on Wednesday

Putin will give his annual State of the Nation speech on Wednesday.

Last year, there was an actual news bomb when Putin announced major changes to the constitution. This time, too, the speech is receiving a great deal of attention, as the situation in both Russia and international relations is tense.

The coronavirus is a big deal in Russia too, so Putin is expected to talk about it, among other things, by praising Russian vaccines and promising various subsidies. However, the epidemic situation is clearly worse than the official line.

Putin traditionally prefers to talk about international affairs and introduces new weapons. In the West, Putin’s comment on Ukraine is expected, but Belarus has recently risen past Ukraine in the headlines.

Lukashenko arrives in Russia amid a storm of speculation

Belarus hit the headlines this weekend when Belarusian and Russian authorities announced they had uncovered a conspiracy that had prepared for the coup. According to them, the intention was, among other things, to kill the leader of the country Alexander Lukashenko.

The allegation aroused disbelief, as did Lukashenko’s speeches about the United States as a driving force behind the alleged coup. However, together with the forthcoming important announcement mentioned by Lukashenko, it highlighted geopolitics more prominently.

In the West, Belarus has recently been in the spotlight over the deplorable human rights situation, with even those suspected of supporting the opposition being persecuted. However, its geopolitical position is important and changes in Belarus are quickly being reflected in the security situation in the Baltic Sea.

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mišustin visited Belarus late last week, with Lukashenko scheduled to arrive in Russia on Thursday to meet with Putin. Together with the coup allegations and Lukashenko’s speeches, they have sparked widespread speculation, again involving even the annexation of Belarus to Russia.

President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishust met in Minsk on 16 April­

The gap between Russia and the West is becoming even tighter

The Czech Republic was deported on Saturday 18 Russian diplomats, which it said it suspected were intelligence officers.

According to the Czech authorities, Russian intelligence services were involved in the explosions that took place at the country’s armed munitions depot in the Vrbetice region in 2014. Authorities also said they suspected that Sergei and Julia Skripalin two Russian military intelligence officers suspected of the poisoning attempt were involved in the detonation.

Russia responded on Sunday deporting 20 Czech diplomats. The Czech Republic said the response was tougher than expected and on Monday called on EU countries to show solidarity.

The situation at the Ukrainian border remains difficult

All this has diverted attention from the situation on the borders of Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula. However, the situation there has not changed, and the Russian troops taken to the region are still in place.

Experts have seen the concentration of Russian troops in the border areas mainly as pressure and a message to both Ukraine and the West, but there are still concerns about the Russian invasion and open war.

In eastern Ukraine, the war between Russian-led separatists and Ukraine has intensified again after the ceasefire has virtually collapsed in many places.