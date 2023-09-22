Russia | Russia leaves the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, blames Finland for leaving

Finland currently holds the presidency of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

Russian the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the country will withdraw from the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC). Russia told about it on Monday in the bulletinin which it blames the departure on the other member states of the Council, including Finland.

The Russian Embassy in Helsinki also published a press release in Finnish.

Finland currently holds the presidency of the Euro-Arctic Council. Under normal circumstances, the presidency should move to Russia in October. Russia says that Finland has not confirmed its readiness to transfer the Presidency of the Council to Russia.

“The full responsibility for breaking up the Barents cooperation architecture is borne by our ‘partners’,” the ministry announces.

However, in its press release, Russia does not mention that in March 2022 the Council condemned sharply Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as a result of which the country’s activities in the Council were suspended.

Barents The Euro-Arctic Council was established in 1993 as a cooperation body between the states of the region.

Its members are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Denmark, Iceland and the EU.