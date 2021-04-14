Russia Russia launches naval exercise off Crimea, US fighter jets sail into Black Sea

The United States is holding a major exercise in Eastern Europe, but both sides seem wary of a situation in which a confrontation would arise accidentally.

Russian military exercises on the Ukrainian border were resumed on Wednesday when the Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea in Sevastopol, launched a naval exercise. The matter was reported by Russian state news agencies Ria Novosti and Tass.

According to the Navy, the leading ship in the exercise will be the frigate Admiral Makarov, whose armament includes, among other things, Kalibr missiles. Shooting exercises destroy both underwater and aerial paints according to the exercise plan. Aircraft, helicopters and anti-aircraft units will also take part in the exercise.

The specialties of the exercise include the participation of 15 vessels from the Russian Caspian Fleet, says the research institute The Jamestown Foundation’s publication Eurasia Daily Monitor.

Ships from the Caspian Sea have to sail through the 100-kilometer-long Volga-Don canal and its 13 locks, which does not happen in an instant. In addition, the canal, which is only slightly wider than the Saimaa canal and slightly longer in closures, significantly limits the size of the vessels passing through.

Two The U.S. fighter sailed from the Bosphorus to the Black Sea at the same time. According to a previous Pentagon announcement, this is a “routine sailing”.

According to Turkish sources in the news agency Ria Novost, these are missile fighters Roosevelt and Donald Cook. Like warships, the fighters did not send their position information to the international maritime surveillance system AIS.

U.S. missile fighter Donald Cook was photographed in the Bosphorus last December.­

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu confirmed on Tuesday, Ukraine reported on the concentration of Russian troops on Crimea and the Ukrainian border. According to Shouig, these are major exercises that end the winter season, the root cause of which is the exercise, which in turn is caused by NATO’s “threatening military action”.

Shuigu did not specify what he meant by NATO’s “threatening activities”. What is certain is that the US-led Exercise Defender Europe 21 by NATO and its allies will not bring joy to Moscow.

The Defender Europe exercise was first held last year, when it was described as the largest U.S.-led exercise in Europe since the Cold War. 20,000 soldiers were flown across the Atlantic in support of European training forces.

This this year’s Defender Europe exercise will feature the U.S. Army’s Europe and Africa according to staff a total of 28,000 soldiers from 26 countries. Almost all are countries of the former Eastern bloc or independent states from Estonia to Georgia.

The exercise is scheduled to take place in May, but the assembly of its equipment has been going on for some time.

Ukraine is participating in the exercise, but none of Defender Europe’s 12 training areas are located in Ukraine. Weapons are imported from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, but Ukrainian airports are not among the unloading sites. The exercise plan thus looks like a tongue in the middle of the mouth is drawn up.

However, Ukrainian military authorities told the news agency Reuters earlier this month that the United States, Britain and Ukraine will hold a military exercise in Ukraine this summer, involving troops from a total of five NATO member states.

Social media previously drew attention to several U.S. transport aircraft that brought equipment from Germany and Spain to Lviv and Kiev airports.

Is it related The Black Sea sailing of U.S. fighters for either war exercise has not been reported.

The organization of the Defender Europe military exercise last year seemed to be part of the US Armed Forces line-up, in which European allies are gaining slightly more weight than before. The African and European headquarters were merged and at the same time the so-called V-forces were re-established and abolished at the beginning of the last decade.

U.S. V Corps forces were responsible for the supposed eastern front between Austria and Denmark during the Cold War. The re-established forces are headquartered in Kentucky, but are commanded by a Polish general Adam Joks. The bridgehead of the troops is in Poznan, Poland.

Stars and Stripes According to a military publication, there are currently a couple of hundred U.S. soldiers in Poznan, so there is no question of a very large investment. However, that is probably enough to annoy Moscow.

The United States the previous president Donald Trumpin the veiled threats of rejection of Europe thus do not seem to have had much of an impact on the Pentagon’s operations.

At least not everyone on Trump’s team completely agreed with the president.

For example, the current security expert who served as U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2019 to 2020 Mark Esper demanded on Tuesday the news agency Reuters in an interview with the United States to increase its forces in Bulgaria and Romania in the event of a Russian invasion.

Russian Defense Minister Shouigu on Tuesday estimated that major exercises by Russia’s southern and western military circles on Russia’s western border would be over in two weeks, shortly before U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe begin.

Both the United States and Russia, despite the saber-whining, seem to fear a situation in which some sort of confrontation would accidentally begin.