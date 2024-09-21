Russia | Russia knew how to expect Ukraine’s attack on Kursk months in advance, reports The Guardian

Russia|Brittilehti got hold of documents that warn about Ukraine’s possible invasion of Russia.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Guardian obtained Russian documents about the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk. The documents reveal Russia’s concern about the combat morale of its soldiers and the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian military leadership anticipated the attack and gave instructions to strengthen the defense lines. Ukrainian forces captured the city of Suja in August, and many Russian soldiers fled.

British newspaper The Guardian has seen Russian documents that contain warnings about a possible invasion of Ukrainian forces into Russia long before they attacked Kursk.

The documents also show concern about the deterioration of the combat morale of Russian soldiers.

The Russian military leadership had anticipated the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region and had been making plans to prevent it for several months. This is evident from documents that the Ukrainian military has said it seized from bases abandoned by Russia in the Kursk region.

The Guardian met a Ukrainian special operations group at the end of August, who said they had seized documents from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Security Service FSB, and the military from buildings located in the Kursk region.

The group offered some of them for The Guardian to see and photograph.

The newspaper states that it has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the documents, even though they contain the insignia of the Russian army.

Revelation makes, according to The Guardian, even more embarrassing the chaos that Russian forces got into when Ukrainian forces attacked Kursk at the beginning of August.

The documents seen by the newspaper also reveal the Russians’ concern about the fighting morale of the Russian troops in Kursk, which escalated when a soldier at the front committed suicide.

According to the documents, unit commanders were given instructions to ensure that the soldiers “consume Russian state media on a daily basis” in order to keep them “psychologically strong”.

Part of the documents contains orders distributed to different units, some of them are handwritten diaries. The earliest entries are dated late 2023, the most recent just six weeks before Ukraine launched its offensive in the Kursk region on August 6.

Already on January 4, the entry warned of a possible breakthrough by Ukrainian armed groups at the border and ordered to intensify training in order to repel the attack.

On February 19, the commanders of the units were warned about the plans of the Ukrainians to advance quickly from Sumy to Russia to a depth of 80 kilometers.

In mid-March, units on the border were ordered to strengthen defense lines and conduct additional exercises in case of a cross-border attack by Ukraine.

In mid-June, a more detailed warning was given about Ukrainian plans to take over the city of Suža, which happened in August. It was also predicted then that Ukraine would try to destroy the Seim River bridge, which also happened.

When the Ukrainian offensive began on August 6, many Russian soldiers left their positions, and within a week Ukraine had taken full control of Suja.

During Russia’s chaotic withdrawal, Ukrainian forces captured hundreds of Russian soldiers. Many of them were conscripts.