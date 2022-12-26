Russia | Russia issued a wanted notice for Bellingcat’s editor, but the Ministry of the Interior did not specify the charges

According to the source of the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, a criminal investigation has been started against journalist Christo Grozev. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs did not elaborate on what crime Grozev is accused of.

Russia wanted a reporter for the investigative journalism site Bellingcat on Monday by Christo Grozevinsays news agency AFP.

The Bulgarian Grozev has reported extensively on the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine. He is also a leading opposition politician To Alexei Navalny poisoning studies.

According to a source in Russia’s state-run Ria Novosti news agency, a criminal investigation has been opened against Grozev “for spreading fakes about the Russian army.”

Russia’s FSB security service has accused Grozev of assisting Ukrainian intelligence.

Grozev himself commented on the matter on Monday on Twitter.

“General Note: I cannot comment at this time as I have no idea on what basis the Kremlin has put me on their ‘wanted’ list. In a way, it doesn’t matter – for years they’ve made it clear that they fear our work and will stop at nothing to make it disappear,” Grozev wrote in his update.

Russia designated Bellingcat in July as an “undesirable” organization, saying it posed a security threat to the country.

Bellingcat was already defined as a “foreign agent” in Russia last year.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February of this year, Bellingcat has largely focused on using open source material and social media to document war crimes committed by Russia.