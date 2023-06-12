Russia | Russia is trying to bring Wagner under control with a new contract, Prigozhin responded with criticism

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the “voluntary separate departments” must sign an agreement with the ministry by July.

Russian the Ministry of Defense has required the mercenary Wagner to sign a contract with the Ministry. The demand has been seen as an attempt by the Ministry of Defense to bring Wagner under its control.

Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin has answered the contract demand in the negative and again criticized the Russian Defense Minister.

The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on the matter over the weekend BBC.

Russian According to Reuters, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that all “voluntary separate departments” must sign an agreement with the Ministry by July 1.

The basis for the demand was to improve the efficiency of the Russian army and “separate departments”. The agreement was claimed to give the departments the “necessary legal status” and create “common operating procedures”.

Wagner was not named directly in the demand, but the ministry has also referred to it in its previous announcement as a “voluntary separate department”.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu at a meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow on May 24.

Russian media reported Reuters, according to the claim to be the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigun an attempt to make the mercenary army bow to itself.

Prigozhin responded to the demand on Sunday and also brought up Šoigu, whom he had previously criticized.

“Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” Prigozhin said, according to Reuters.

Prigozhin also stated that the order does not apply to Wagner. According to the head of the mercenary army, Wagner does fully serve Russia’s interests, but its effective command would suffer under Shoigu’s command.

“Shoigu is not able to lead the military formations properly,” Prigozhin stated, according to Reuters.

Prigozhin thinks that the Russian Ministry of Defense can use the rejection of the contract as a reason not to equip the Wagner.

“After this order, it may happen that they will not give us weapons or ammunition. ”, Prigozhin said, according to Reuters.

At the same time, Wagner’s manager stated that the Russian Ministry of Defense will rush to Wagner with weapons and ammunition when the situation worsens.

Prigozhin stood in front of Wagner’s forces in Bahmut in a video released on May 20 by the Wagner-linked Concord company.

Prigozhin has long criticized the Russian defense administration, which he sees as leading the offensive in Ukraine poorly. At the same time, he has emphasized Wagner’s importance in the Ukrainian war.

Šoigu and the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov moreover, Prigozhin has interpreted as indicating criticism also the president to Vladimir Putin.

Wagner has played a significant role in Ukraine, for example in the battles of Bahmut. Despite Prigozhin’s great speeches, Wagner is also rated as a “patch”which the Russian armed forces have needed to make up for their short-term weaknesses.

There are also other private security companies fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine, which are affected by the order of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Last times, tensions with Wagner and the Russian army have intensified. In the beginning of June A lieutenant colonel of the Russian army was captured by Wagner’s mercenaries.

At the beginning of May, the statements of the Wagner soldier, who returned from the front again, raised concerns that Wagner could cause unrest in Moscow as well.

At the end of May Prigozhin rejected the war blogger’s claims of planning a coup.