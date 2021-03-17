Russia Russia is inviting its ambassador from Washington to Moscow to assess relations between the two countries

Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would face sanctions for interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

Russia invites its ambassador from Washington to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website on Wednesday night.

According to the press release, the Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has been invited to Moscow for talks on what to do and which direction to take in relation to the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, the President of the United States was reported Joe Biden from an interview in which he said he liked the President of Russia Vladimir Putinia as a killer and said he would face sanctions for interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

Russian the State Department did not mention Biden in its statement. According to it, now is a good time to assess where the new US administration has been successful and where it has not, after being in power for almost two months and a symbolic milestone of a hundred days looming near.

“The most important thing for us is to find out how the difficult relations between Russia and the United States could be rectified. Washington has brought them to a standstill in recent years, ”the State Department statement said.

“We are interested in preventing their irreversible disintegration if Americans realize the risks involved.”