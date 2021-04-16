Russia Russia is gambling on the Ukrainian border, and that involves a high risk, scientists estimate

With military force, Russia is trying to improve its position vis-à-vis Ukraine and the West, but at the same time new problems are emerging.

Russia has loaded a considerable amount of military force and political expectations on the Ukrainian border this spring.

“It’s a pretty big game,” says the program director Arkadi Moshes From the Foreign Policy Institute.

In March-April, Russia transferred its troops to the eastern and northern borders of Ukraine and to the occupied Crimea. This has prompted Ukraine to rush into NATO membership and the West to make worrying statements.

Russia has stated that this is a major military exercise due to the military threat posed by NATO.

According to Moshes, there are wholesale foreign and domestic policy reasons behind Russia’s actions, which it wants to influence by showing its strength. Russia wants to influence Ukraine and the West, and possibly divert attention from the upcoming Duma elections and the associated protest movement.

“Russia wants to show Ukraine how much stronger it is militarily. Russia has an arsenal to put pressure on Ukraine to make concessions in the Minsk peace process, among other things, and the country expects it to grant separatist territories a special constitutional status, ”Moshes says.

Program Director Arkadi Moshes from the Foreign Policy Institute­

Ukraine recent developments have not been in Russia’s mind at all.

“On the President of Ukraine Volodymyr of Zelensky has become clearly more patriotic than before, and the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has taken decisions that are very unpleasant for the country’s pro-Russian forces, ”Moshes describes.

Russia is trying to send a message to the Ukrainian government through military bullying that it should change its domestic policy. In addition, it wants to contribute to the worsening water shortage in Crimea. Ukraine has closed the water channel leading to the region.

The West has not been forgotten either. The timing of military pressure on the Ukrainian border this spring is partly related to the change of power in the United States.

“Moscow wants to show the West that if it increases Russia’s economic pressure Alexei Navalnyin case, it may be vicious for Ukraine. “

Lieutenant colonel, Director of the Russia Research Group Simo Pesu Russia’s actions on the Ukrainian border this spring are considered exceptional by the National Defense College. He has been following the war in eastern Ukraine for seven years from both Finland and Russia.

Simo Pesu, Director of the Russia Research Group­

“Russia has brought its troops to the Ukrainian border really openly, which says it wants Ukraine to recognize Russia’s desire to change the situation in its own interest.”

Russia has already had an army and a large military organization on the Ukrainian border, which, according to Wash, would be enough to defeat the Ukrainian armed forces in eastern Ukraine.

Now, at the end of the winter training period of its armed forces, Russia has exceptionally brought additional power to the Ukrainian border and the Crimean region, even if there is no particular reason for it from the point of view of military exercise.

“If you want to threaten with military force, the threat and military force must be real. Russia has brought a superior military force to the border, which it will be able to use in a very short lead time, ”says Pesu.

“Russia is thus creating an opportunity for itself to improve its own positions, but at the same time it is creating new problems. It remains to be seen what kind. When an action takes place, there will be a retaliation sooner or later. ”

Russia resort to military display and use of force to achieve its objectives, as it has proven effective in recent history.

“Over the last ten years, Russia has developed its armed forces very systematically and used it to solve political problems, so there is no reason why the country should not continue to use it,” says Pesu.

A Ukrainian soldier guarding the small town of Marinka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.­

Russia intervened in 2014 when Ukraine was reducing cooperation with Russia and joining the West, but Russia suspended development. Russia also intervened with force in Syria and Georgia.

“In eastern Ukraine, Russia has continued a low-intensity war since 2015, making Ukraine an unworthy partner for the West,” Pesu points out.

With regard to Ukraine, Russia has little other means of influence than evidence of military force, Moshes says. Money and corruption of Ukrainian politicians is another means, but it is not enough.

“Once Moscow has resorted to or even threatened to use military force, it has generally been able to obtain some kind of concessions from Ukraine.”

Yet it is unclear whether Russia’s actions will remain a show of strength or escalate into an attack. The U.S. announced new sanctions on Russia on Thursday, which Moshes fears will exacerbate the situation, but much will depend on the quality of the sanctions.

Just a few days earlier, the presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had talked over the phone and had also been arrested for their meeting.

Moshes hopes that Russia’s actions on the Ukrainian border will remain a diplomatic game in which Russia demonstrates its military readiness and possibly receives some concessions from Ukraine and the West.

“The escalation of the situation would be a risk for everyone, including Russia. There could be casualties and the response from the West would be much greater than it was seven years ago. ”

Moshes believes that greater escalation can be avoided if the West simultaneously demonstrates strength and readiness for debate.

“It is clear that the situation remains unpredictable and the risks are not small.”