Russia Russia is deporting a Romanian diplomat in response to the deportation of a Russian diplomat

Romania announced in April that it would expel a Russian diplomat. The gesture was interpreted as a show of solidarity with the Czech Republic, but according to Romanian media, the diplomat was sent home for espionage.

Russia expels Romanian ambassador from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry said in news reports on Tuesday.

The Romanian ambassador has 72 hours to leave the country.

The deportation, according to a Foreign Ministry press release, is a response to Romania’s April announcement of the deportation of a Russian diplomat from Romania. Romania announced its deportation on 26 April.

Prime Minister of Romania Florin Cîțun according to him, deportation should not "necessarily be interpreted as a reaction in solidarity to what is happening in other countries".

Diplomatic deportations Much has been seen recently between Russia and other countries precisely because of the dispute between Russia and the Czech Republic.

The initial controversy stems from an allegation made by the Czech Republic in April that Russian intelligence services were involved in the explosions that occurred at the country’s armed forces ammunition depot in the Vrbětice region in 2014. The explosions killed two people.

Since the accusation, the countries have expelled each other’s diplomats in turn. On 17 April, the Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it suspected were spies on Russia’s SVR and GRU intelligence services. In response, Russia announced a day later that it would expel 20 Czech diplomats.

At the end of last month, Russia announced the expulsion of diplomats from the Baltic states and Slovakia. These countries had previously announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats. In April, Russia also deported an employee of the Ukrainian embassy and an Italian diplomat.