Russia | Russia is crafting war propaganda in a cunning way, and everything is connected to a mysterious hall on the outskirts of Mäntsälä

Arkadi Volož, the founder of the Russian search engine company Yandex, wanted to create Europe’s largest IT giant. It suited the Kremlin as long as it could join as a partner.

Mon the edge of äntsälä rises a hall resembling an airplane wing.

It’s been quiet in the hall lately. In the spring of last year, the name plate on the wall was removed. Only data moves inside, but even the staff doesn’t know what.

The hall is curved in order to draw in as much cooling air as possible.