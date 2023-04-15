Russia | Russia is building armored trains again, and President Putin also trusts that

About the war Much has been written about Ukraine, and so have the tanks, planes and missiles used in the war.

All that has been missing is a war train, and now not even that anymore. Russia has built at least three armored trains for the war in Ukraine. They are named after the great rivers of Russia: Volga, Amur and Yenisei.

Has Russia failed to notice that the 20th century has ended? What can an armored train still do in the 2020s on war platforms?

Hardly very much. It can also be deduced from the fact that there are apparently only three trains.

However, Russia seems to rely even more on their propaganda value. The Russian Ministry of Defense has published several videos of the Yenisei, Volga and Amur rivers. At least in the West, they have evoked hilarity rather than horror: a train trapped on the tracks is an easy target for Ukrainian missiles, let alone armor.

A Russian armored train from the First World War.

in Russia the distances are huge and the roads are miserable, so the train is an effective form of movement even in war.

Russia developed the armored train as an effective form of warfare already a hundred years ago. Commander of the Red Army Lev Trotsky lived in the years 1918–20 for no less than two and a half years in an armored train that was hauled from one front to another.

The heavily armed armored train was a fast and effective weapon. The biggest benefit of the train was that it could transfer not only weapons but also capable officers and strategic know-how to the Rääsylian army. Trotsky’s train was a mobile command center. There was a telegraph, and it even published its own newspaper.

Also in World War II, the Soviet Union used the armored train effectively. The Soviet Union had hundreds of armored trains that it used against Nazi Germany.

Ukraine too under these conditions, the train is a useful means of transport, because the country is big and low like Russia.

The length of the front alone is more than a thousand kilometers, so Ukraine also uses railways to its advantage. For example, the organization Doctors Without Borders has evacuation trains in Ukraine that transport wounded people from the front to Kyiv.

Russia’s infamous propaganda videos give a wrong impression of the purpose of the trains. The train does have anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns, but the train is not intended as a combat weapon. The armament is meant to protect the train from sudden attacks.

Armored trains are used for what trains are used for: to move people, messages and goods from one place to another. The actual main purpose is to act as a mobile message center at the front – as already in Trotsky’s time.

In the accompanying video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, it was said that the train can also be used to “evacuate the population” – whatever that means in the context of Russia’s illegal attack.

Second the train is like an armored toolbox that can be sent to repair track damage. According to the Russian media, the train has also been used in demining in the Zaporizhia region.

A newspaper story claims that the train would have repaired three bridges and a railway over a distance of about 130 kilometers.

The usefulness of trains was based on this already in the Russian civil war a hundred years ago. While it was easy for the whites to blow up the rails in the way of armored trains, it was almost as easy to repair the rails. The strikers’ section that traveled by train had the tracks repaired even in a few hours. Only the destruction of the railway bridges across the wide river interrupted the journey of the armored trains.

now missiles and drones make it impossible to use trains on a large scale, so Russia cannot, for example, transfer regular maintenance to the tracks. The use of three armored trains will therefore be quite limited.

According to the Russian media, the walls of the carriages are made of 20-millimeter or two-centimeter-thick steel plate. Compared to a modern tank, the wall is relatively thin, but the machine gun soldiers are additionally protected by a special armored shield.

Two locomotives are not needed because of the weight of the train, but because if one is damaged, the train does not immediately freeze in place. Both locomotives are difficult to destroy. Locomotives are located in the middle of the train or at least behind the armored guard car.

Russian of Bryansk magazine from the front, the composition of the train is usually like this:

1. Armored protective vehicle

2. The first locomotive

3. A carriage with two ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns

4. Tool and spare parts trolley

5. Passenger car

6. Wagon for minesweeper or radio connections

7. A carriage with two ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns

8. Officers’ carriage

9. Another locomotive

10. Armored protective vehicle

Own phenomenon is that of the Russian president Vladimir Putin an armored train that hardly moves anywhere near the Ukrainian front. The armament is not as heavy either, although soldiers will certainly travel along with Putin’s train.

President Vladimir Putin uses the armored train enthusiastically on his trips to his beach villa in the small town of Valdai.

According to the Russian opposition media, Putin seems to have stopped flying almost completely and moves mostly in his armored train, at least on his “cottage trips”.

Putin especially trains to the small town of Valdai, located between St. Petersburg and Moscow. There, Putin has a dacha, or beach villa, which is more like a fortress. An even stronger fortress has been quietly equipped from Valdai’s railway station.

According to the opposition media, a network of own station fortresses has been built for the train all over Russia. Of course, the train moves at least mainly on the same tracks as other trains.

The news The former oligarch was the first to post about Putin’s train Mikhail Khodorkovsky founded by the Dossier Center. Since then, Meduza and Projekt have written about the train, among others.

The train was apparently built in 2014–15. Putin has started to use the train closely from the end of 2021. That’s when Putin apparently made the decision to attack Ukraine, although it is not known if the train ride was related to that.

Activists have been following the train’s movements, which is not exactly easy. Putin’s train is indistinguishable from an ordinary train. It is painted in the colors of the Russian train company.

Putin’s train is also pushed by two or sometimes three locomotives. In addition to the armor and two locomotives, Putin’s train can only be recognized by the casings that hide the antennas required for the train’s communication.

The surest sign of Putin’s train is that other train traffic is diverted from the path of Putin’s armored train. The train can start moving very quickly, and then other traffic can give way.

Putin’s the existence of an armored train is not a secret in itself. The presidential administration has also published pictures from inside the train. The train is apparently only used by Putin and the current Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

President Vladimir Putin was photographed negotiating with ministers in a train car in 2012. It is not known if the photo in question was taken in Putin’s own armored train.

The main reason for Putin’s increased use of the train may be that it is difficult to follow the president’s movements on the train. Nowadays, anyone can monitor airplanes from a mobile phone application, but trains do not have such a system. That is why Russia is trying to prevent the train’s movements from being tracked.

Photographer Mikhail Korotkov is a Russian train enthusiast who has been following the train’s movements for years and took some of the pictures used in this story as well. Newspaper In an interview with The Washington Post Korotkov says he had to flee Russia. He guesses that the reason is precisely the pictures he took of Putin’s train.

Accurate transcriptions of his private conversations appeared on Korotkov’s YouTube channel. When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, an explosion occurred below Korotkov’s apartment. Korotkov is sure that the Russian security service FSB is involved.