Russia | Russia intends to ban a movement supporting sexual and gender minorities as an “extremist movement”

According to the Ministry of Justice of Russia, the LGBT movement should in the future be classified as an extremist movement, whose activities must be completely banned in the country.

Russian On Friday, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit in the country’s highest court to ban the activities of the international LGBT movement, which supports sexual and gender minorities, in Russia.

The abbreviation hlbt used in Finland comes from the words gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender.

The news agencies AP and AFP report on the matter, among others.

According to the statement published by the Ministry of Justice on Friday, the LGBT movement should in the future be classified as an “extremist movement”. The ministry did not say how the ban would affect, for example, the activities of human rights organizations.

Previously this year in Russia the law was passed, which prohibits gender correction. The law prohibits, among other things, hormone treatments, surgical gender correction, and correcting the official gender on an identity card.

In 2013, the so-called “gay propaganda law” was passed in Russia, which has since been tightened.