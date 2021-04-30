Russia Russia imposed an entry ban on eight EU citizens

This is a countermeasure to EU sanctions.

Russia has imposed an entry ban on eight officials from European Union countries, according to Reuters.

This is a retaliatory measure against EU sanctions imposed on Russia on two occasions in March, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website on Friday.

Russia was blacklisted by the Italian President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Czech Commissioner Věra Jourová, which is responsible for EU justice, consumer affairs and gender equality, and Jacques Maire, representing France in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The President of the Latvian National Electronic Media Council was banned from entering the Baltic countries Ivars Āboliņš, Director of the Latvian State Language Center Maris Baltins and Director of the Estonian Language Inspection Agency Ilmar Tomusk.

Sanctions the head of the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office was also targeted Jörg Raupach and Director of the Swedish Defense Research Agency Åsa Scott.

Scott was among the authorities who identified the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin became poisoned in Russia by a Soviet-era neurotoxin.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the EU will continue its policy of illegal and unilateral restrictive measures against Russian citizens and organizations. It said in a statement that it reserved the right to react to any unfriendly action by the EU.

The EU and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in early March over Navalny poisoning.

In late March, the EU imposed sanctions on two Russians accused of persecuting sexual minority citizens in Chechnya in southern Russia.