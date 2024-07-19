Russia | Russia has equated Finland with Nazi Germany – The trial began in Karelia

Russia|A trial began in Russian Karelia on Friday, in which Russia accuses Finland of genocide and war crimes against the Russian residents of Eastern Karelia and equates Finland with Nazi Germany. The trial will continue next week.

Karelia in the Republic of Russia, a trial began on Friday in which Russia accuses Finland of the genocide of the Russian inhabitants of Eastern Karelia and war crimes against them during the Continuation War.

Witness statements were presented by three persons who were prisoners in the camps in Eastern Karelia and who are now elderly, and two historians who support Russia’s state historical policy, Sergei Verigin and Bair Irincheyev.

The first court session held on Friday was announced by the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and reported by a Russian news agency Interfax. The session was shown live on VKontaktewhich is a popular Russian social media platform.

June in the end, Russian prosecutors they asked court to admit that the Finns committed genocide in Eastern Karelia during the Continuation War. The request was timed for the same week when the 80th anniversary of liberation from occupation was celebrated in the Republic of Karelia.

Also in June, the Russian Security Council published on its website of the article, which criticizes the Finnish occupation administration in Eastern Karelia during the Continuation War and accuses Finland of genocide. In addition, Finland is equated with Nazi Germany.

Same the line also continued in Friday’s court session.

The head of the Republic of Karelia also spoke in court Artur Parfenshikov. In his area, Parfenshikov’s role is comparable to, for example, the role of the mayor of Moscow or the governor of St. Petersburg.

“Enslaving the civilian population, using them – including children – as free labor, the cruelty of the Finnish occupiers towards the local population knew no bounds,” Parfenshikov said in court.

He also published on his Telegram channel an emotional summary video of the day’s performances. In the video, elderly Russians who appeared in court and were imprisoned in Finnish camps as children are interviewed. In the video, one of them tells about the harsh conditions and the death of several of his family members in the camp.

According to what was announced at the session, there are currently 1,241 people who were imprisoned in the camps living in the Republic of Karelia.

Russia uses history as a tool for its politics so that the arguments often have a basis in fact.

Finland occupied Petroskoi, the capital of Karelia, in October 1941 from the Soviet Union, although it was not Finnish territory lost in the war.

During the Continuation War, the Finns considered the non-Finnish Soviet residents of Eastern Karelia untrustworthy and gathered the residents in so-called relocation camps. The conditions in the camps were truly inhumane, and people died in large numbers.

Historian Antti Laine has told In an interview with HS previously, that failing to maintain the camps is one of the shameful points in Finnish history, but genocide was still not carried out in them. Working as a doctoral researcher at the University of Turku Liisa Vuonokari-Bomström again told earlier In an interview with HS, that it was planned to carry out ethnic cleansing in Eastern Karelia, but it was not carried out. The ethnically Russian population of Eastern Karelia was supposed to be transferred to the territory occupied by Nazi Germany after the war.

The camps have not been a secret. They were addressed in the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947 and taken into account when calculating war reparations.

According to Finnish researchers Eastern Karelia, however, is studied in Russia strictly in a political context. Also Previously interviewed by HS according to the Russian expert, crimes were committed, but the genocide trials in question are entirely political.

Russian law proceed with the genocide charges as soon as next week Tuesday, the judge stated at the end of the session.

It can be assumed that the verdict is to be announced by September 30. At that time, the Republic of Karelia celebrates the anniversary of the liberation of Karelia from occupation.

Until now, the day has been known as “the day of liberation from the fascist occupiers of Karelia”. Earlier in July in Russia, however was reportedthat the day is going to be renamed “The day of the liberation of Karelia from the German-fascist and Finnish conquerors”.