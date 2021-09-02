Russia Russia grins at America, which has slipped from Afghanistan, but there are concerns behind it – The spread of terrorism in Central Asia worries the country’s leadership

Moscow

Russian state television channels have had lucky days for some time. The chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan has been presented with the joy of damage and as a new sign of the weakening of the West.

The Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan, has been treated politely. Russia’s ambassador to Kabul in particular has recently spoken positively about this Dmitry Zhirnov, which already had time to call the Panjshir resistance movement fighting the Taliban “rebels”.

These warm speeches by the ambassador have attracted attention, as the Taliban has been declared a terrorist organization in Russia and therefore banned. The media always have to tell it in their stories at the first mention, which has often brought an additional comic tone to the ambassador’s praise.

However, this contradiction is revealing. Russia’s attitude towards the Taliban is a mixture of maintaining dialogue and suspicion embellished with propaganda.

The United States withdrawal has several consequences for Russia, says a professor at the School of Economics specializing in Afghanistan and a leading researcher at Mgimo University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrei Kazantsev.

In terms of geopolitics, the U.S. withdrawal will raise the status of Russia and China, he says. There is a gap left that can only be filled by large regional players.

“On the other hand, it also means challenges. After the withdrawal, there will be a black hole in security, which will create several threats: terrorism, illegal immigration, drug trafficking and so on, ”Kazantsev says in a telephone interview.

Russian the goal is to minimize these threats. The Taliban have spoken beautifully about how it intends, among other things, to pursue a policy suitable for Russia, to expel foreign terrorists and not to invade Central Asia to the north.

According to Kazantsev, Russia now seems to be pursuing its policy along two lines. The State Department is proposing a “good police force” and is working to reach an agreement with the Taliban.

“On the other hand, there is the Department of Defense and the Collective Security Organization, through which preparations are made to respond to the threats that will follow if the Taliban breaks its promise,” he says.

The Collective Security Organization is a joint military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. It has already organized military exercises on the Afghan border.

Russian the absence of a public debate on foreign policy in Russia facilitates the management’s activities. It doesn’t really interest the Russians.

Admittedly, this is due to the fact that those in power have monopolized the management of foreign policy. They are also able to determine what is being told to the general public. There would not even be normal ways to dissolve dissatisfaction, because in Russia, those in power cannot be replaced by elections.

Thus, in the management of foreign policy, one can focus on what the rulers think is pursuing Russia’s interests. There is no need to even care about human rights, which makes negotiations with the Taliban, for example, more straightforward.

They are now further facilitated by the fact that Russia is not seeking to promote anything in Afghanistan. It just wants to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Alhaj Mohammad Sohail Shaina, a member of the Taliban delegation, at the Afghanistan peace talks in Moscow in November 2018.

Bridge times, however, speeches praising the Taliban, the Russian ambassador and embassy in Kabul, have provoked criticism.

Deputy Director of the Center for Political Technologies Alexei Makarkin indeed pointed out on his Telegram channel that the delegation’s line is inexplicable to Russian law. The Taliban is a terrorist organization.

According to him, the line can be partly explained by geopolitical interests and an effort not to annoy the Taliban. This could still be done more moderately, he added.

“But it is perfectly explanable if we start from the logic of the Cold War, when the defeat of the enemy is treated with undisguised satisfaction. Although it could lead to serious problems in the foreseeable future. ”

The biggest such is the spread of extremism from Afghanistan and terrorism. It’s not a new fear, but that’s why Russia allowed the U.S. and NATO Afghanistan maintenance route to pass through it earlier.

The biggest threat is the terrorist organization Isis, of which Isis-K operates in Afghanistan. It also has support for the Uzbek and Tajik populations in northern Afghanistan. The patriots of these countries have also moved across the border to Afghanistan.

Isis invested in recruiting Central Asians. In Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, for example, it was facilitated by poverty, invisibility and a ban on all moderate and secular opposition.

Isis also focused on Central Asian migrant workers in Russia. It sees Russia as a special enemy because of the war in Syria, but the transition of Islamists in the North Caucasus also has an impact on the Isis.

Russian there is a lot of propaganda involved in mocking rhetoric. The target audience is the Russians, to whom the authorities are happy to highlight the shameful moment of the United States.

Of course, there are those in Russia who think that the Taliban is better than the degenerate West. Some hope the defeat in Afghanistan will fundamentally shock the West because they remember the collapse of the Soviet Union during the war in Afghanistan. Some have already grinned at Ukraine that the rest of the world is no longer interested in the United States.

However, the actual elite is concerned. It would have been appropriate for the United States to remain in Afghanistan. Sure, Russia wants to maintain and even strengthen its influence in Central Asia, but it has no enthusiasm for wars there.

In principle and on a general level, the U.S. withdrawal certainly pleases the Russian leadership, so it has delighted many. However, it is not worth drawing too general conclusions from the departure, a researcher at the Carnegie Center in Moscow Alexander Baunov wrote in his analysis. He called the departure a “tactical defeat”.

According to Baunov, after the defeat of the terrorist organization al-Qaeda, the United States no longer had any vital interests in Afghanistan that should have kept it there at any cost.

“That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have such benefits elsewhere,” Baunov said.

Let’s see if the jubilants remember that champagne bottles have been opened in Moscow too early for the United States.