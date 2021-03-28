Russia Russia gave up turning the clock years ago, but in Volgograd the time zone has already been changed twice in three years

Volzhki / Volgograd

Day is now gaining momentum. The point is summer.

Volzhian Andrei Kolomeitsevin however, there is a bitter aftertaste in the summer expectation. Namely, last December, the authorities moved the Volgograd region back to the Moscow time zone.

Kolomeitsev knows – and remembers – what it means to return to Moscow’s time zone, as the Volgograd region was only an hour ahead of Moscow in a couple of years.

“The day is starting to dawn here much earlier than in Moscow. In the summer, it is already really bright here from three in the morning, when the morning is just beginning to dawn in Moscow. Same in the evening. It is already dark here at 9.15 pm, but it is only getting dark in Moscow, ”he describes the summer in Moscow time.

EU countries moved again to daylight saving time on the night between Saturday and Sunday. In Russia, the translation of hands was abandoned a decade ago, but in the big country time can be adjusted anyway.

Thus, the Volgograd region on the Volga in southern Russia has already changed its time zone twice in the last three years.

Time has become a big issue in the province, most of which have a clear and sometimes separate position from other policies.

The post-war railway station is one of the landmarks of Volgograd. The war-torn center was built in the Stalinist style.­

The Volga waterfront boulevard is quiet on spring weekdays.­

People are waiting for trolleys and buses in the center of Volgograd.­

Russia gave up turning the clocks in 2011 when the then president Dmitry Medvedev announced the country would remain in summer time.

The cessation of the turning of the wise men pleased many, but the permanent summer time soon lost its popularity. So returned as president Vladimir Putin decided in 2014 that the whole country would move to permanent winter time. It has been maintained since then.

In Volgograd, however, the problems of Putin’s decision woke up the following summer. The Soviet leadership had moved the area to the Moscow era as early as 1988, but now the area was experiencing summer for the first time during the Moscow winter time. It was found that it was bright at three in the morning and often 30 degrees warm in the morning. As the evening cooled, it was already dark.

The most beautiful hometown Volžki is a city of more than 300,000 inhabitants next to the million city of Volgograd.

Volgograd has a central place in Russian history. The city fought two major and devastating battles in the last century, first in the Civil War that followed the Revolution and then in World War II. The defeat of Nazi Germany in what was then Staliningrad reversed the direction of the war on the Eastern Front.

Traces of the war are still visible in the city. The center, destroyed in the war, was built in the Stalinist Empire style, the streets are wide and the 87-meter-old Mother Birthplace statue stands on the famous battlefield as a memorial to the war.

The harsh history is also reflected in a certain kind of rigor. Thus, irritated by the loss of their summer morning dreams and bright evenings, the people of Volgograd began to gather names to change their time zone.

Namely, when deciding on a permanent winter time, Putin had also restored two time zones, one of which was the so-called Samara zone on the Volga, one hour ahead of Moscow.

Address after that, the local government held a referendum on the time zone in connection with the 2018 presidential election.

Political analyst Edgar Petrosyan on Soviet Street in the center of Volgograd.­

“Local authorities needed a high turnout. People knew Putin would win, so many supporters and opponents thought it was not worth wasting time voting. The referendum was held to attract people, ”says the policy analyst Edgar Petrosyan, who works for the All-Russian People’s Front.

The plan worked, with a turnout of almost 68. 59.41% of voters were in favor of moving to the Samara time zone, albeit here called Volgograd. That’s what happened.

Petrosyan says he has not heard anyone dispute the outcome of the referendum. According to him, the proportions have remained the same.

In the new time had its own problems, as in Russia many things live in the rhythm of Moscow. Familiar television programs began an hour later, by Moscow one had to remember to turn the clock, important business partners lived at different times. The winter mornings turned white late, so the children had to go to school in the dark.

Still, it was a surprise to almost everyone when the regional leadership took up the time zone last year, just two years after the referendum. It stated that it had received so many petitions to return to the Moscow time zone that a new vote would be held on the issue during the constitutional vote.

Now, however, only a survey was conducted to ask whether the regional duma should take the matter to the Moscow Duma, the lower house of parliament. According to the Electoral Commission, permission was obtained. In the autumn, the Duma decided to move Volgograd back to Moscow time.

“There was a referendum, and still conducted a poll. It did change the view of those in power. Once decided, one should stick with it, ”Kolomeitsev says.

Soldiers are changing guards at a war memorial in the center of Volgograd.­

The nearly 90-meter-high Mother Birthplace statue stands at the memorial site of the Battle of Stalingrad.­

Volgogradin the situation is typical in Russia.

In recent years, many visible protests have originated from the fact that those in power have rolled to their sides without blinking through their position on some local issue. Often, even the politically inactive have become nervous because the actions of those in power have seemed offensive.

In general, such movements try to remain emphatically apolitical, and the Volgograd Movement, which is moving away from the Moscow era, is no exception. This will lure otherwise dissenting together, but avoid being stigmatized as an opposition activity and the consequent persecution of the authorities.

However, there may also be political implications, as Russia will have Duma elections in the autumn. They are kept under the control of those in power, but those in power still want a sufficiently high turnout. Too obvious fraud is also to be avoided.

According to political analyst Petrosyan, there may be two consequences. Those disappointed in the annulment of the result of the referendum may not vote at all, but on the other hand, attempts to raise the turnout may lead to a protest vote against the ruling party.

“Not because they would be for someone, but simply to protest.”

Really the dispute would be one easy solution, says a Volgograd resident Anna Zarubina.

“I support the time in Volgograd, but I would also agree to turn the clocks.”

Now, some oppose dark winter mornings and others dark summer evenings without reaching an agreement, he says. According to Zarubina, the dispute would be resolved by reintroducing winter and summer times.

Almost not everyone agrees with Zarubina on restoring the turn of the hands. Petrozavodsk is, but knows its impossible. Instead, one could consider the best start time for work and school regardless of the clock, he says. This is also the case in China, because the country is one time zone. No such compromise has been sought in Volgograd.

“It’s not about time, it’s about communication,” he says.