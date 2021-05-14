Russia Russia freezes Radio Free Europe’s accounts and classifies news site VTimes as a “foreign agent”

Recently, Russia classified the online publication Meduza as an assistant to foreign powers.

Russia froze the accounts of the Moscow office of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL) on Friday.

The reason is that RFE / RL has not agreed to pay the fines. Fines were imposed for RFE / RL’s failure to approve Russia’s new law, which defines delivery as a “foreign agent”.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty is a U.S. Congress-funded media that operates online, on radio waves, and on television. It broadcasts in Eastern Europe, Russia, the Caucasus and Asia in countries where press freedom is threatened.

“These tough tactics will not silence us and we will not abandon our Russian audience,” RFE / RL Director Jamie Fly commented in the bulletin.

On Friday Russia also classified the news site VTimes as a “foreign agent”.

Russia uses the definition of “foreign agent” to classify foreign-funded organizations or media that it says it interferes in political activity. This is the second major news site in a month to be covered by the same measure. The popular and independent Meduza site recently experienced the same thing, which has made the site more difficult to operate.

VTimes was founded last year by a group of journalists who had left Russia’s most important business newspaper, Vedomost. Prior to this, journalists had accused the editor-in-chief of the newspaper bending to censorship imposed by the Kremlin.

Vedomostia has been considered one of the few major publications not directly under the control of the Kremlin.

