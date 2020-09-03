Russia Russia expert says poison found in Navalny points to state poisoning – Russia: No charges

Jussi Lassila, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, hopes that the EU will take strong action.

Germany announced on Wednesday that it had found evidence that a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin developed in the Soviet Union by novice shock. Chancellor Angela Merkel demands answers from Russia – but what answers can be obtained there?

A kind of response finally came on Thursday after the Russian president Vlaidimir Putin press manager Dmitry Peskov said there were no grounds for accusing the Russian state, nor for sanctions against Russia.

Foreign policy a senior researcher at the Institute specializing in the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood and Russia Jussi Lassila anticipates Russia’s response to the HS interview as early as Wednesday night.

“I’m so indignant. The answer from Russia is nothing more than explanations, cover-ups and lies, ”Lassila said.

According to Lassila, at the latest, the possibility that Navalnyin would have poisoned a “street walker with something in a tooth cavity” can be completely ruled out.

“It is quite clear that there are state actors in the background. Whether it is organized crime, i.e. corruption, top government or security services, it is unclear. That’s where those options are. ”

This is how Chancellor Merkel commented on the Navalny poisoning on Wednesday:

Lassila one cannot believe that Navalnyi was deliberately left alive – novitchok is simply a really bad substance for frightening.

In his view, it is much more likely that the murderer had relied on the fact that the entire operation had been carried out in Russia and that Navalnyi had arrived in Moscow dead.

“From the perspective of the murder subscriber, it started to go wrong when the pilot made a stopover in Omsk. That’s when the hasty cover-ups began. ”

Lassila thinks it’s even amusing how the operation of the huts has been carried out, whoever was behind it.

“They used novice shock even though the substance has proven ineffective. There is no killing and traces of progress in examinations. There are much more effective killer toxins in the world. ”

In addition, Navalnyi, who was held in the margins in Russia with great effort, has become an international celebrity with the poisoning at the latest. President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have so far avoided even mentioning the name of Navalny.

“Let’s see if they can still avoid his name. There will probably be a person, a patient, in the press release, ”Lassila said.

That is exactly what happened on Thursday. Putin’s press chief, Peskov, said the Russian state would not have benefited from the poisoning of the “patient in Berlin.” I navalny name he did not mention.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi was in Moscow in February.­

European Lassila hopes for a strong reaction from the Union, for once.

“We need to send a clear signal that this cannot work, create real pressure. It is now important for Russian civil society, as well as for the rule of law in Russia. ”

According to Lassila, the EU could consider sanctions against individuals, but since the poisoner is likely to remain a mystery, it is difficult to impose sanctions. Another tactic would be for Germany to use the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project for pressure.

Putin’s press chief, Peskov, was quick to stress on Thursday that suspending a gas pipeline project agreed between the two countries on commercial grounds would not benefit anyone.

Any new sanctions may not cause changes in Russia.

“You can’t be very optimistic. The Kremlin no longer cares terribly about its reputation. ”

The most poisoned poisoning is widening the gap between the West and Russia, the researcher believes

Hybrid Competence Center research director Hanna Smith according to it, it is possible that Navalnyi was only wanted out of Russia, not necessarily dead, says STT.

Even if Russian President Vladimir Putin is not directly responsible for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the case is once again a sign of Russia’s authoritarianism and the authorities’ autocracy to foreign powers, Smith believes.

“It’s not directly Putin, but maybe it doesn’t even matter in the endgings anymore because everyone sees it so externally after all. Every such event contributes to a widening gap between the West, Europe and Russia, ”Smith tells STT.

Navalnyin poisoning is, according to Smith, part of the historical continuum based on the Russian security machinery.

“When a person is perceived as a traitor, then at that point the Russian security service has been in the habit of taking poisoning into the range of means.”

Even before the knowledge of the Navalnyi poisoning was ascertained, the time of a possible act was wondered. There are no elections coming up in Russia right now, and the opposition leader has not done the usual thing that has annoyed the authorities in recent times.

According to Smith, no single reason may even be needed.

“Sometimes it’s even better not to have a direct causal connection, at least through the eyes of an outsider, because that blurs the situation. However, in the long run, the Navalny have always become a more difficult opponent, whether it is an election or not. ”

“The activities have been better organized all the time, and there have been more supporters. If, as a result, the opposition were to become better organized, it would be a serious matter for those in power. ”

According to Smith, it is entirely possible that the Navalny was not even wanted to be killed, but was only wanted out of Russia.

The international community, of course, strongly condemns poisoning, but what else follows from poisoning is difficult to assess.

“Russia hopes this will be resentful. On the other hand, it is now more difficult for foreign powers to address this because the poisoning took place in Russia and the parties were Russian citizens. From the outside, it is difficult to intervene in conflicts in another state. ”