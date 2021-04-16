Russia Russia expels ten US diplomats and bans “US-controlled organizations” – Navalny headquarters on fire

Moscow responded to Washington’s deportations and sanctions decisions immediately.

Russian the State Department announced Friday night that it would expel ten U.S. diplomats in retaliation. “Joe Biden constant attacks by the administration ’.

At the same time, the ministry said Russia is banning the activities of all NGOs and foundations that are “under the control of the U.S. State Department or other branches of government.” According to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.

The Moscow announcement was a response to the U.S. Thursday decision expand anti-Russian sanctions and expel ten Russian diplomats.

Reference “U.S.-controlled NGOs and foundations” seemed to get concrete content right away. An imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin namely, the staff said on its Telegram channel that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office was calling for both the Navalny support team and the anti-corruption foundation FBK, which he led, to be declared an ‘extremist organization’.

Director of the FBK Foundation Ivan Ždanov and Navalny Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov assess in their message that any “Putin court” will automatically accept the prosecutor’s claim. The designation as an extremist organization usually results in arrests, seizures, and disqualifications.

Ždanovin and according to Volkov, 2021 will be the worst in Navalny’s political activities and FBK’s history. They still reassure them that they will continue to operate, hold giant demonstrations and participate in the autumn parliamentary elections.

Russian rulers have accused Navalny as well as several of his other opponents of being minions working for the U.S. bill.