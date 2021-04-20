Russia Russia expelled two Bulgarian diplomats in exchange for Bulgarian deportations

In recent months, several European countries have accused Russia of increasingly aggressive espionage.

20.4. 14:50

Russian the foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had expelled two Bulgarian diplomats. According to the ministry, this is a response to the deportations made by Bulgaria last month, which Russia considers unjustified.

Bulgaria reported that the deportees behaved in violation of its diplomatic status. Just a few days earlier, six people in the country had been arrested on suspicion of spying on a Russian landing. Detainees are charged with passing secret information to a former intelligence officer who led the spy ring.

According to Russia, Bulgarian diplomats had been declared undesirable and given 72 hours to leave Russia.

Last In recent months, several European countries have accused Russia of increasingly aggressive espionage.

In addition to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have expelled Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage.