Russia Russia expands its own sanctions list: EU leaders are no longer allowed to travel to Russia

The new ban list has a long list of people who, according to Russia, are “pursuing anti-Russian policies”.

Russia expands its personal sanctions against Western leaders, reports AFP.

The new sanctions, announced by Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday, affect a large number of EU executives. From now on, they will not be able to get to Russia.

“The restrictions affect the European Union’s top leadership, including several commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as an overwhelming majority of MEPs pursuing anti-Russian policies,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to AFP, the sanctions list also includes representatives of individual EU member states, as well as European public figures and journalists who, according to Russia, are “personally responsible for driving illegal sanctions against Russia”.

Previously Russia has imposed personal sanctions on, among others, the President of the United States To Joe BidenMinister of Foreign Affairs To Antony Blinken and the Minister of Defense Lloyd to Austin.

The sanctions imposed by Russia are a countermeasure to the sanctions imposed by Russia on Russia’s political and economic leadership. Sanctions are hitting the entire Russian economy hard.

The West has tightened its sanctions significantly since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.