Russia Russia demands Navalnyi to return home immediately or prison threatens, justifies demand for medical publication by Lancet article

Navalnyi is serving a suspended prison sentence, and authorities say he has now recovered from the poisoning so well that he should return to control.

Russia has been issued by an opposition politician To Alexei Navalny threat requirement: Navalny must immediately fly home from Germany and report to Moscow. If he returns later, he will go to jail.

The Russian prison administration UFSIN reports this in its bulletin. The agency notes that Navalnyi has been sentenced to probation and should fulfill his obligation to be under the supervision of the authorities.

Navalnyi, 44, was sentenced to five years in probation for alleged fraudulent offenses in 2017. The charge has been deemed fictitious and the sentence political.

By the time of his verdict, Navalnyi had already had time to register as president Vladimir Putin as a challenger to the 2018 presidential election. Based on the criminal conviction, the authorities later denied him participation in the election.

Navalnyin the returning prison administration justifies its demand for a prestigious publication in the medical field With an article by The Lancet.

The Lancet article was published on December 22nd. It tells of a basic health of a 44-year-old patient who fell ill last August on a domestic flight to Russia and was transferred on an ambulance flight to Charité Hospital in Germany for treatment. It was later found that the patient had received a neurotoxin belonging to the novichok group.

Navalnyi fell ill in August on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, and after he was transferred to Germany for treatment, a laboratory designated by the German army determined that he had received a Soviet-origin novitokok poison developed as a chemical weapon. He is reportedly still in Germany.

A joint project of investigative journalists from different countries said in Decemberthat the Russian security service’s FSB poison group has tried to assassinate Navalnyi. Russia has repeatedly denied that Navalny received a novice shock, at least in Russia.

At a lengthy press conference on December 17, Putin called a group of journalists’ investigations a “trick” and said with a laugh that if Russian security services had wanted to poison Navalny, they would have “probably done the job.” The matter was reported, for example, by a British broadcaster BBC.

Russian the prison administration has drawn attention in an article in The Lancet to the point where he is healed.

“According to the publication, AA Navalnyi checked out of the Charité clinic on 20 September, and by 12 October all the consequences of his illness were over,” the prison administration writes in its statement.

Now that Navalnyi is healthy, he should return to report to the authorities supervising him, the Russian prison administration interprets.