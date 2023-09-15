Russia | Russia declared the former Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce unwelcome in its territory

EastCham Finland produces internationalization services for Finnish companies. Currently, the Chamber of Commerce also offers evacuation counseling and prepares for the reconstruction of Ukraine together with companies.

Russian the prosecutor’s office declared EastCham Finland kauppakamariyhdistys ry undesirable in Russia. The Prosecutor’s Office is published a bulletin on the matter on their website.

EastCham Finland is an expert and advocacy organization that provides internationalization services for Finnish companies as part of the Team Finland network. It serves as its CEO Jaana Rekolainen and as chairman of the board Ilkka Salonen.

Until 2022, the name of the chamber of commerce was the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce. The Russian war of aggression, sanctions and the collapse of Russian trade forced the Chamber of Commerce to change the focus of its work.

Regional emphasis moved from Russia to Ukraine, South Caucasus and Central Asia. Last fall, EastCham Finland was chosen as the name.

Currently, the Chamber of Commerce provides, among other things, escape counseling and helps companies with issues related to exiting the Russian market. In addition, it is preparing for the reconstruction of Ukraine together with companies.

Russia has not viewed the changes favorably. In its press release, the prosecutor’s office states that the operation of the chamber of commerce changed dramatically after the start of the “military special operation”, i.e. after Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the activities of the Chamber of Commerce no longer correspond to the original goal, the development of trade and economic cooperation between Finland and Russia.

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office claims that the Chamber of Commerce, together with other Finnish organizations, operates under the leadership of the United States. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the chamber of commerce of now providing consulting assistance to Finnish companies on illegal ways to exit the Russian market.