Russia | Russia declared Bellingat a Bulgarian journalist a “foreign agent” and ordered his arrest

Bellingcat reporter Christo Grozev was arrested in absentia in Russia for “spreading false information”.

Russia added the Bulgarian journalist on Friday by Christo Grozevin on his list of “foreign agents” and ordered his arrest, according to news agency AFP and Russian independent media, among others Novaya Gazeta Europa.

Russia wanted Grozev in December.

The 53-year-old Grozev heads the investigative journalism network Bellingcat’s Russia investigations and has criticized the Kremlin and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Bellingcat was, among other things, an opposition politician in a key position To Alexei Nalvalny in the poisoning case and in the investigation of the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine.

Grozev was added to the list of “foreign agents” for “spreading false information about the decisions and policies of the authorities” and for belonging to an “undesirable” organization. Bellingcat was declared “undesirable” in Russia last year.

Grozev is not currently in Russia. He commented on the matter on the messaging service Twitter on Friday.

“Not only was I arrested in absentia, I was also declared a ‘foreign agent’ today. Literally a foreigner as a foreign agent? Could I be anything else,” Grozev pondered.

Grozevin according to him, a Russian journalist is also accused Roman Dobrokhotov for helping him escape from Russia in 2021.

Grozevin in addition, the human rights organization Net Prizyvu, which offers legal aid to people called up for mandatory military service or assigned to business promotion, and the Adv Street project, which reports on the activities and discrimination of Russian lawyers, were added to the list of foreign agents on Friday.

In addition, a journalist was added to the list Natalija Sevets-Jermolina and a politician Elvira Vikhareva.