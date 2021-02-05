Russia Russia confirms expulsions of German, Polish and Swedish diplomats, EU foreign policy chief Borrell ‘strongly condemns’ decision

Diplomats had said they had taken part in demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Russia expels German, Polish and Swedish diplomats, confirms the Russian Foreign Ministry. They had, according to Russia, been involved in an imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalnyita supportive demonstrations.

They tell about it EU Observernews site and news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The expulsions of German, Polish and Swedish diplomats came at the same time as the EU’s top foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Moscow and met with the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin. According to Borrell, the trial and imprisonment of Navalny is a bottom line in relations between the Union and Russia.

EU responsible for the Commission’s foreign policy information Peter Stano says Borrell that he heard about the deportations during his visit, according to AFP.

“Borrell strongly condemns the decision and rejects allegations that diplomats were involved in activities that are incompatible with diplomatic status,” Stano said.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry told the news agency AFP on Friday that the expulsion of the Swedish diplomat is completely unjustified. According to the Swedish news agency TT, a representative of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs says that the diplomat was watching the protest, but the ministry denies that he took an active part in it.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify in the press release how many diplomats would have taken part in the protests on 23 January. According to the ministry, diplomats must leave the country “in the near future”.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Reuters that the expulsion of diplomats could not be justified in any way. According to him, the decision will further damage Russia’s relations with Europe.

Maas said in a statement that there are promised countermeasures if Russia does not reconsider the decision.

Also the German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the deportation order.

“We consider the deportations unjustified,” Merkel told reporters, according to Reuters.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said he condemned Russia’s actions in relation to Navalny, ranging from its poisoning to the decision to expel diplomats.

“I stand by the three states whose diplomats are being expelled,” Macron said, according to Reuters.