Russia Russia classified the United States and the Czech Republic as “unfriendly” countries

The Czech Republic received full support from the European Union, the policy is considered detrimental to diplomatic relations.

Russia classified the United States and the Czech Republic as “unfriendly” countries on Friday, AFP news agency reported.

The matter became clear to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mišustinin from the list signed by the The list listed those countries that Russia considered “unfriendly” to have taken “unfriendly actions”. According to the news agency TASS, the names of other countries are not on the list. Earlier, the state TV channel Rossija-1 reported that there would be nine countries on the list: the United States, Britain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Georgia.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, Moscow’s policy is likely to “escalate relations” between the Czech Republic, the EU and its allies, and Russia.

“It is unfortunate that Russia has opted for a confrontation that will hurt Russia itself,” the Czech Foreign Ministry commented on what happened.

Czech Republic received support from the President of the European Council From Charles Michel. According to Michelin, the EU offers the Czech Republic full solidarity. Michel said Russia’s line “would undermine diplomatic relations.”

“Attempts to divide the EU fail,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

Relations between the Czech Republic and Russia have been eroded by, among other things, public information that Russian military intelligence was responsible for the explosion of ammunition depots in the Czech Republic in 2014.

U.S.-Russia relations are also on a weak footing. The U.S. has accused the Kremlin of, among other things, attempts to influence the U.S. election and cyber attacks. The countries have expelled each other’s diplomats.

There have been plans for presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin summit. Finland has proposed Helsinki as the meeting place, but no decisions have yet been made on a possible meeting time or place.