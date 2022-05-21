Russia Russia claims Azovstal fighters have surrendered – That would be an exceptionally significant propaganda victory for Russia, says researcher

Ilmari Käihkö, a docent in military sciences, considers it probable that the troops in Mariupol’s battles will move to the Donbas to fight.

Russian authorities announced on Friday that the last Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steel plant would have surrendered and the city would be completely under Russian control.

Ukraine has not confirmed the loss of Mariupol. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 531 fighters left the steel plant, but an incubator, for example Institute for the Study of Warin Russia may have exaggerated the amount.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said Friday Ukraine Pravda magazine according to that the evacuation of Azovstal will be completed “in the near future, not even in days”.

Last month, Russia announced new control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. If Russia has really taken over Mariupol, it will bring Russia closer to its goal and an official declaration of victory.

Swedish Docent of Military Sciences at the National Defense College Ilmari Käihkö considers the final occupation of Mariuopol to be the culmination of a longer and expected development. According to him, the situation in Mariupol has long seemed impossible when Ukrainian stations are too far from the city.

“Mariupol has been under siege since the beginning of March. The surrender of the Ukrainians was only a matter of time. According to the front maps, the situation has seemed impossible, as there were about 50 kilometers to the nearest Ukrainian stations. It has therefore not been realistic to have support forces in Mariupol. ”

Fighters who surrendered from the Azovstal factory area were transported by bus to Olenivka in the Donetsk region on Friday.

Mariupolin after the end of the occupation, Russian troops will be released into other hostilities. Käihkö considers it probable that at least some of the Russian soldiers who took part in the fighting in Mariupol will be transferred to fight in the Donbass.

“The focus has been on the Donbas area for weeks, where these troops are likely to leave. Russia’s plan still seems to be to make progress in the Donbass, and the minimum goal is to control the whole region. According to the Ukrainians, the Russians control 80 percent of the region, so they are not very far from their goal. ”

According to the goblet there are two significant practical issues that affect how much troops are being transferred from the Mariupol region to Donbass: how much has been spent by the troops involved in the Mariupol fighting and to what extent Russia will have to leave the occupying forces in Mariupol.

“It’s affected by how worn the troops now in Mariupol are – a big part of those troops have been fighting for a very long time. In addition, how much troops they need to occupy the city. The occupying forces are needed because the Russians cannot trust the Ukrainian population in Mariupol in the sense that they would act as Russia wants them to do. ”

Mariupolin the occupation is in itself a significant victory for the Russian army, but according to Käihko, it is also an exceptional propaganda victory. This is because the last Ukrainian defenders in the region belonged to the Azov regiment.

According to Russian propaganda, Ukraine was attacked in February to cleanse the country of Nazi perpetrators of the genocide in Donbass, eastern Ukraine. Defenders of Mariupol’s last defensive fortress, the Azovstal steel plant, had many soldiers who belonged to the nationalist far-right Azov regiment.

“What will change with the conquest is that Russia will get a propaganda victory from this, influenced by the background of the Azov regiment. This is the kind of denationalization card that Russia can now play with. ”

Ukraine President Zelenskyi said in an interview with a Ukrainian television channel on Saturday that the war of aggression launched by Russia can only end through diplomacy.

According to Zelensky, the precondition for the negotiations is that the soldiers who defended Mariupol at the Azovstal steel plant will not be killed.

“There are things that can only be achieved at the negotiating table. We want everything back to normal, but Russia does not want that. Discussions between Ukraine and Russia are under way. What form – with intermediaries, without them, in a wider group, at the presidential level – I don’t know. ”