Russia Russia celebrates Victory Day today, Putin expected to speak – Live broadcast of Moscow military parade underway

May 9, 2022
in World Europe
Vladimir Putin is also expected to speak.

In Russia today is Victory Day, which commemorates the soldiers who fell in World War II and the victory over Nazi Germany.

The Moscow military parade will be attended by 11,000 soldiers, well over another 100 different military vehicles, and just under 80 planes or combat helicopters. There is also an overflight of fighters in the parade.

HS will show the parade live from about 10 a.m. You can follow the parade in this story.

Also The President of Russia Vladimir Putin is scheduled to give a speech, which is expected to provide clues as to how the war in Ukraine continues.

The success of the Russians in the war has been poor, and there is little to celebrate.

Putin is thought to be able to even declare war on Ukraine and carry out the mobilization. Other options are expected to tell the president about the referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk, after which they could eventually be annexed to Russia.

See also  Germany announced the urgent need for Nord Stream 2 for Europe

References to nuclear weapons may also be heard in the speech.

