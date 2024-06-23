Russia | Russia can speed up the process of launching nuclear weapons, says a former Russian general

Russia|President Vladimir Putin also stated in June that Russia can change its nuclear weapons doctrine if necessary.

Russia may speed up its decision-making process related to the launch of nuclear weapons if it feels more threatened than before, says the chairman of the defense committee of the Russian lower house, the Duma Andrei Kartapolov.

This is reported by the Russian state news agency Ria, according to the Reuters news agency.

Kartapolov is a former high-ranking soldier, with the rank of colonel general. He has previously served as Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense and commanded Russia’s Western Military District and Russian forces in Syria.

“If the challenges and threats we face increase, we can accordingly change our own doctrine regarding the decision to launch nuclear weapons and the timetable for the launch,” Kartapolov formulated on Sunday.

Russian the current nuclear weapons doctrine is from 2020. It says that the president can consider using nuclear weapons if another state uses nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction or if the existence of the Russian state is threatened.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin stated earlier in June that the country does not need to use nuclear weapons to defeat Ukraine. The statement has been considered the strongest sign so far that Russia would not use nuclear weapons in connection with the war in Ukraine.

However, Putin also stated that Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine can be changed if necessary. The statement was seen as a hand out to those who want a tougher line in the Russian elite.