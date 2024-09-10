Russia|Russia’s strategic goal is to connect the Baltic Sea Fleet and the Northern Fleet across rivers, lakes and canals.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Two modern Russian missile corvettes have been transferred to Laatoka. The deployment of the missile boats is part of Russia’s large-scale Ocean 2024 naval exercise. Bujan M-class ships can be equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, which have been used in Ukraine.

Russian the navy has driven two missile corvettes to Laatoka for the first time in its history, says Russian Ministry of Defense channel Zvezda. There has also been news about it Barents Observer website.

Sending missile corvettes to Laatoka is part of the extensive Russian naval exercise Okean-2024. It involves Russian warships and supply ships from the Pacific, Baltic, Caspian and Northern fleets. Chinese warships are also involved in the exercise.

Zvezda channel says that two Bujan M-class missile corvettes were moved to Laatoka along the Neva river. The ships named Grad and Naro-Fominsk are about 75 meters long and 11 meters wide.

Bujan’s M-class ships can be equipped with, among other things, Kalibr cruise missiles. Russia has launched them both in the war in Syria and in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Bujan’s M-class ships are designed so that they can travel through Russia’s inland waters, i.e. along the Russian river and canal network. Among other things, the Finnish Navy has prepared for the possibility that Russia could bring more Bujan M missile corvettes to the Baltic Sea in a crisis situation.

Zvezda claims that driving the ships under their own power from Kronstadt on the island of Retusaari near St. Petersburg to Laatoka was a difficult operation, because warships of a similar size have not been driven this far along the Neva before. In the past, ships have been moved by towing, according to the Russian channel.

Russia moved Bujan M missile corvettes to the Baltic Sea in the last decade. This worried other Baltic states. In 2016, Viestite followed closely how Russia moved two corvettes from the Black Sea to Kaliningrad.

According to Zvezda, the transfer of two missile corvettes to Laatoka also has strategic goals. If necessary, Russia could transport ships from Laatoka further to Ääninen and from there along the Viennese Sea Channel to the Viennese Sea and the Arctic Ocean. In this way, the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet and the Northern Fleet would be connected to each other and they could carry out joint operations.

There has been naval activity in Laatoka before. During the Continuation War in 1942, Finland, Germany and Italy founded Navy Division K in Laatoka, which fought battles against Soviet ships. The naval section mainly included artillery barges and motor torpedo boats.