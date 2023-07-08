Russia | Russia bans the activities of the human rights organization in Ukraine and the Caucasus

A large part of the organization’s funding comes from private financiers and EU states located in the European Union.

Russia announced on Friday that it will ban the activities of the Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF) in Ukraine and the Caucasus, reports news agency Reuters. Russia accuses the foundation of fomenting discord.

HRHF is a coalition of 80 independent human rights organizations defending freedom of assembly and expression in the Western Balkans, the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

It is a non-profit organization. A large part of its funding comes from private financiers and EU states located in the European Union.

The foundation’s projects include defending political prisoners in Belarus and managing an education and event center in northern Ukraine.

Russian the national prosecutor’s office announced that it would declare HRHF’s activities “undesirable” because, according to the agency, the group’s purpose was to destabilize Russia’s domestic political situation, discredit its foreign policy and “shape public opinion about the need for change” in an unconstitutional manner.

The Human Rights House Foundation declined to comment to Reuters.

The ban follows previous decisions made in Russia, where the activities of many foreign non-governmental organizations have been suppressed in the country. Among other things, the activities of the local branch of the environmental organization WWF have been banned in the past.