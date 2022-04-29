Russia Russia avoided insolvency and paid off dollar-denominated debts at the last minute

Interest payments were due earlier in April, but there was a 30-day “grace period” left until May 4th.

Russia has paid the overdue interest on its foreign debt in dollars, according to Reuters.

The Russian Ministry of Finance said it had successfully paid $ 564.8 million in interest on a foreign currency loan maturing in 2022 and an additional $ 84.4 million on a loan maturing in 2042.

A U.S. government source has confirmed to Reuters that the loans have been disbursed using unused Russian foreign exchange reserves.

In addition, the Russian bank Sberbank said it has paid coupon interest on two foreign currency loans in rubles because U.S. and British sanctions prevent it from meeting its payment obligations under the original agreements.

Russian the disbursement of international loans has been closely monitored since the country invaded Ukraine and became subject to extensive international economic sanctions. If Russia is unable or unwilling to pay its debts, it will become insolvent.

Russia would probably be able to pay its debt easily if it so wished. Around mid-March, Russia’s finance ministry estimated that about half of the country’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves of more than $ 600 billion had been frozen as a result of the sanctions. So Russia still has a huge amount of dollars that it could use to pay off its debts.

The country also still gets a huge amount of money every single day as the West buys energy from it. According to some estimates, Russia receives $ 660 million a day from Western energy purchases. Most of the revenue comes from oil and gas.

“It’s more about willingness to pay,” said the deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), among others. Elina Ribakova earlier in April.

Russia itself has called the threat of insolvency purely “artificial”.

Insolvency however, the threat may not have subsided over Russia and its bonds.

The United States has allowed the processing of Russian debt payments until May 25. Russia will have a new debt just a couple of days after that. If the United States does not extend the relief restrictions, it will be almost impossible for Russia to avoid insolvency, Reuters says.