Russia | Russia arrested thousands of migrants in connection with the New Year's celebration

The Russian police arrested thousands of migrants in raids aimed at “crime prevention”, many of whom face deportation.

New Year's Eve during the festivities, the police conducted raids in various parts of Russia, in which several thousand migrants were arrested, reports the Reuters news agency based on Russian media information. There is no information on the exact number of detainees.

In St. Petersburg, around 3,000 migrants were arrested in raids, the reason for which was said to be “crime prevention”. According to the official source of the Russian state media RIA, there were more than 600 migrants who have violated residence permit laws. At least a hundred of these will be deported, the same source said.

Chelyabinsk the city's investigative committee said it would begin a criminal investigation of three migrants suspected of “hooliganism” towards Russian military servicemen and their wives.

According to the investigation committee, a group of intoxicated emigrants attacked Russian soldiers repatriated from the front. “The settlers also insulted the wives of the special operations veterans,” the investigation commission informed.

The Investigative Committee said it opened investigations into the illegal acts of migrants in the Moscow Region and the Ural Mountains.

Large Some of Russia's immigrants come from Central Asian republics such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in December that Russia has ten million immigrants.

“This is not an easy problem,” Putin said at a news conference.